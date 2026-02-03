Senior Research Scientist - Genome Engineering
2026-02-03
Job description
Senior Research Scientist/Research Scientist - Genome Engineering
Imagine a future where a diagnosis of a severe genetic disease is no longer terrifying because effective medicines can cure them. At AstraZeneca, we are turning this vision into reality through pioneering work in genome editing and precision medicine. Join us in this effort!
Our Genome Engineering Team in Gothenburg, Sweden focuses on developing treatment for Rare Diseases. We continually push the boundaries of science to expand the limits of scientific research to better understand rare diseases, discover new life-changing treatments and deliver medicines to patients.
As a Senior Research Scientist, you will be a key member of the Genome Engineering Department. You will join our international team that develops novel genome engineering technologies and applies these breakthroughs to generate innovative gene therapies. We provide a stimulating environment with state-of-the-art facilities where you can transform cutting-edge genome engineering tools into effective and safe medicines.
What will you do:
In this laboratory-based role, you will leverage your scientific expertise in genome engineering and innovative thinking to develop novel tools and applications that can lead to breakthrough therapies. As a key member of cross-functional project teams, you will develop and evaluate genome editing strategies for specific disease projects.
Accountabilities will include innovative optimization of genome engineering technologies to facilitate effective gene editing in target cell & tissue types, developing relevant assays, analysing gene editing outcomes, documenting, interpreting, and communicating results to appropriate partners.
This is a consultant assignment with Randstad Life Sciences.
Deadline 2026-02-13
Responsibilities
Your accountabilities will include:
Designing and evaluating therapeutic genome editing strategies for specific disease indications
Optimization of genome engineering technologies to facilitate effective gene editing in target cell & tissue types
Developing and routinely running appropriate assays for evaluating gene editing outcomes
Documenting, interpreting and communicating results to stakeholders and partners
Why AstraZeneca?
If you are passionate about translating scientific advances into real next generation medicines, AstraZeneca is the right place for you. Join the team to unlock the power of what science can do. You have the potential to grow yourself, our pipeline, and positively impact on the lives of billions of patients around the world.
What's next? If this sounds like a good opportunity to you - welcome to apply today
Qualifications
Essential for the role:
PhD degree in life sciences or relevant areas with strong wet-lab skills, or MSc degree with equivalent experience
Strong skills in working with mammalian cell models (immortalized or primary)
Understanding and previous hands-on experience with CRISPR-Cas9 technologies
Strong skillset in standard molecular biology techniques in analyzing DNA, RNA and protein (e.g. PCR, sequencing technologies, RNA extraction, qPCR, Western blot, ELISA)
Strong communication skills, scientific rigor and ethics, ability to effectively work independently and collaboratively in a team
Desirable for the role:
Experience working with lentiviral vector for engineering cell models
Experience with using liquid handling instruments
Experience with optimizing genome editing technologies (construct design, gRNA optimization, delivery) or equivalent protein engineering expertise
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
