Senior Research Scientist - Cellular assay development
2023-04-12
Are you an experienced Senior Scientist with a background in cell biology and assay development? Do you like innovative approaches and feel passionate about the possibilities of science to change lives? Perfect, this position at AstraZeneca might be your next challenge!
We have an exciting opportunity for a motivated and engaged Senior Scientist to join our Cell Assay Development team at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg. In this role you will work as a lab-based scientist and play an important role developing cell assays for discovery of novel therapies. The assays are based on a wide variety of technologies, and will be used in projects in all phases of AstraZeneca's drug discovery pipeline.
Be part of a dedicated Research & Development team. Fuelled by our commitment to help more patients, strengthen our pipeline and grow our area.
What you will do:
As a Senior Scientist in cellular assay development, you will use your knowledge of cells and assay technology to develop innovative cell-based assays for screening and profiling of potential therapeutics with the strive to identify lead molecules and determine their mechanism of action. You will contribute to the progression of drug projects by bringing novel ideas and scientific strategy.
The team operates within the broader Discovery Sciences department, part of AstraZeneca's BioPharmaceuticals organisation, with a focus on scientific advances in drug discovery across therapeutic areas including, respiratory and inflammation (R&I),cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM) and rare disease (Alexion). You will work closely with our colleagues in the Cell engineering and Cell banking teams, as well as the screening scientists in our sister departments High Throughput Screening and Mechanistic and Structural Biology.
Essential in the role:
* PhD in Biology, Pharmacology, Cell biology or a related field or a BSc/MSc degree with significant relevant experience, preferably in the pharmaceutical or biotechnology industry.
* Strong experience in cellular biology techniques applied to develop cell-based assays.
* Experience working with many and diverse cell models.
* A practical understanding of a wide range of cell assay technologies including imaging (e.g., fluorescence, luminescence, target engagement techniques, plate-based automation), qPCR, nanoBRET, CETSA and reporter assays.
We believe that our new colleague is a highly motivated scientist with a keen interest in technological and scientific advances. Along with this we see you as a person who enjoys collaboration, who holds networking skills with experience of interacting effectively across functions and fields. This goes hand in hand with your problem-solving skills, great goal focus and enthusiasm for science.
Desirable in the role:
* Expertise in a range of cell biology techniques, to include cloning, transfection methods, gene expression knock-down (RNAi or other) and endogenous gene tagging.
* Experience in the design, development and validation of cellular assays for compound screening and /or profiling including PROTACS and oligonucleotides.
* Experience with therapeutic oligonucleotides (e.g. ASOs or siRNAs).
* Experience with automation for cell assays.
Why AstraZeneca?
Thrive in a place where the brightest and most curious minds seamlessly come together in our inclusive environment. This is the place to go beyond discovery - we think holistically about patients and are always learning from those living with diseases.
So, what's next? If this sounds like the role and place for you - welcome to apply today!
Send your application as soon as possible, but no later than 7th May, 2023.
For further details around this position you are welcome to contact the recruiting manager Cecilia Boreström, email: cecilia.borestrom1@astrazeneca.com
Additional information:
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
Life in Gothenburg: https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
Make a move to Global Gothenburg: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-Iqbb4aw38
