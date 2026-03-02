Senior Research Scientist - Cell model and Assay development
Senior Research Scientist - Cell model and Assay development - 12 months assignment - AstraZeneca
Imagine a future where a diagnosis of a severe genetic disease is no longer terrifying because effective medicines can cure them. At AstraZeneca, we are turning this vision into reality through pioneering work in genome editing and precision medicine. Join us in this effort!
Our Genome Engineering Team in Gothenburg, Sweden focusses on developing treatment for Rare Diseases. We continually push the boundaries of science to expand the limits of scientific research to better understand rare diseases, discover new life-changing treatments and deliver medicines to patients.
As a Senior Research Scientist, you will be a key member of the Genome Engineering Department. You will join our international team that develops novel genome engineering technologies and applies these breakthroughs to generate innovative gene therapies. We provide a stimulating environment with state-of-the-art facilities where you can transform cutting-edge genome engineering tools into effective and safe medicines.
What will you do:
In this laboratory-based role, you will leverage your scientific expertise in genome engineering and innovative thinking to develop novel tools and applications that can lead to breakthrough therapies. As a key member of cross-functional project teams, you will develop and evaluate genome editing strategies for specific disease projects. Accountabilities will include innovative optimisation of genome engineering technologies to facilitate effective gene editing in target cell & tissue types, developing relevant assays, analysing gene editing outcomes, documenting, interpreting, and communicating results to appropriate partners.
Your accountabilities will include:
• Establishing and maintaining disease cell models using immortalised or iPSC cell lines
• Establishing and running cellular and biochemical assays to evaluate efficacy of therapeutic genome editing approaches in disease models
• Documenting, interpreting and communicating results to stakeholders and partners
Why AstraZeneca?
If you are passionate about translating scientific advances into real next generation medicines, AstraZeneca is the right place for you. Join the team for unlocking the power of what science can do. You have the potential to grow yourself, our pipeline, and positively impact the lives of billions of patients around the world.
