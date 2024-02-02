Senior research engineer at Chemical Engineering and Applied Chemistry
2024-02-02
As a senior research engineer, you will have an important role for supporting the research work at the divisions of Chemical Engineering and Applied Chemistry. The role of the senior research engineer suits a responsible person who is looking for a position with stimulating and diverse tasks.
The Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering
The Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering conducts research and education of the highest quality for sustainable development, increased health and quality of life. Our department comprises four research divisions and this position is located in the divisions of Chemical Engineering and Applied Chemistry. The department has approx. 250 employees, where the Chemical engineering division has approx. 40 employees and Applied Chemistry about 80. We have a long tradition of stimulating and world-leading research in an environment where people develop and create new knowledge.
Job description
As a senior research engineer you will work in a central service function for the divisions Chemical Engineering (60%) and Applied Chemistry (40%).
Tasks at the division Chemical Engineering will include:
• Troubleshooting and modifying high pressure reactor systems (including H2 systems) and other types of reactors (such as flow-through and steam-explosion reactors).
• Responsibility for advanced maintenance and troubleshooting of analytical equipment, including but not limited to GC/MS, GCxGC/MS, HPLC, GC, GPC, BET and UV-VIS. Purchase of analytical systems, service contracts and consumables.
• Training of PhD students and Postdocs in operating analytical equipment and assistance with method development.
• Help with maintenance of a pilot-evaporator.
• Gas management (gas cylinders; purchasing & installing, gas generators, filling N2 and He in MRI) and maintenance of the high-pressure hydrogen gas installation.
• Training of PhD students and Postdocs in risk assessment and assistance with risk assessments.
Tasks at the division Applied Chemistry will include:
• Responsibility for maintenance, service and troubleshooting of instrumentation in a newly established Chromatography Hub, including high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) systems for compound characterization and fractionation and gel permeation chromatography (GPC) instruments for molar mass determination of synthetic polymers and biopolymers.
• Training of PhD students and Postdocs in operating chromatography equipment and assistance with method development.
Contract terms
Permanent full-time employment.
Qualifications
The successful candidate for the role as senior research engineer is a person that is educated in the areas of Chemical Engineering and/or Chemistry.
Required competences:
• Minimum 5-year experience with R&D or work with analytical instruments, e.g. in an analysis laboratory.
• Chemical engineer/chemist with great familiarity of analytical instruments, including various chromatography instruments (HPLC, GPC, etc.), and troubleshooting, maintenance and method development of analytical instruments.
• Experience with operation, troubleshooting, maintenance and method development of high-pressure hydrogen systems, including sampling.
• Used to performing risk assessments for different types of chemistry and chemical engineering experiments.
Meriting competences:
• Used to work with relevant software for chromatography.
• Industrial experience.
• Previous experience of research/experimental services as well as working together with other engineers.
As a person, you should be self-motivated and have the tendency to take responsibility for completing tasks. As a senior research engineer, you will work together and support researchers in their work. Therefore, you are expected to be service minded, have excellent cooperation skills and be passionate about delivering high-quality work. The role of senior research engineer requires a high degree of structured work, organization and time management. You will work in an international environment, and must therefore be fluent in English, both spoken and written. Command of Swedish is considered a merit.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Name, ref 20240054 and be attached as PDF files, as below:
CV
Personal letter
Other documents (optional):
• Copies of completed education, grades etc. Two references that we can contact should be provided at a possible interview.
Please use the button at the bottom of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 15 March, 2024
For questions, please contact:
Louise Olsson, head of division at Chemical Engineeringlouise.olsson@chalmers.se
, 031-7724390
Christian Müller, head of division at Applied Chemistrychristian.muller@chalmers.se
Merima Hasani, head of unit at Chemical Engineering merima.hasani@chalmers.se
Anna Strömanna.strom@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
