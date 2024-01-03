Senior Redovisningsekonom
Mondelez Sverige Production AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Upplands Väsby Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Upplands Väsby
2024-01-03
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands-Bro
, Vallentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mondelez Sverige Production AB i Upplands Väsby
, Sundsvall
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Are You Ready to Make It Happen at Mondelz International?
Join our Mission to Lead the Future of Snacking. Make It Uniquely Yours.
Join us at MDLZ, where we will enable you to do more, learn more and grow more. We will ensure you are given the support you need to be at your best and enable you to be yourself and bring passion and personality. With us, you can lean in and speak up and bring your own flavour.
This is a fantastic opportunity for an accountancy professional from either a commercial finance team, or someone from an audit practice looking for a role in industry!
You will develop and implement accounting practices and procedures for the Sweden and Finland areas. You will provide and interpret data from accounting records and coordinate accounting services and integrate them with operating needs. In this role, you will oversee the management of such processes as fixed assets, leases, intercompany cross charges, new accounting rules, restructuring programs, and accounting for joint ventures, among others.
What You Will Bring
A desire to drive your future and accelerate your career. You will bring experience and knowledge in:
TECHNICAL EXPERTISE in accounting and external reporting including understanding of U.S. GAAP, IFRS or local GAAP, close processes, and financial reporting systems. Expertise in policy, controls and compliance design including SOX reporting. General knowledge of tax laws and indirect and direct tax.
BUSINESS ACUMEN and an understanding of our business and finance beyond accounting and external reporting scope.
LEADERSHIP SKILLS including proven business partnering and communication skills. Experience of working as a finance leader managing cross-functional and business partner teams to drive timely and accurate results.
GROWTH/DIGITAL MINDSET and the ability to identify strategic opportunities and leverage technology to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness.
INTEGRITY and sound judgement in all decisions and interactions aligned with our values and policies and external regulations.
STATUTORY ACCOUNTING financial statements and support tax accounting process.
BUSINESS PARTNER to the Swedish and Finnish organisation for all Accounting and External Reporting related activities.
Fluency in Swedish and English, written and spoken is a requirement
We look forward to receiving your application!
Mondelz International is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation or preference, gender identity, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.
The responsibilities of this position are performed within the framework of a regional business model that is defined and managed by Mondelz Europe GmbH, Switzerland .
No Relocation support available.
Business Unit Summary.
At Mondelez Europe, we are proud, not only of the iconic brands we make, but also of the people who make them. Our delicious products are created in 52 plants across Europe by more than 28,000 passionate people. We are the top maker of chocolate and biscuits and a leading maker of gum and candy. We make sure our powerful global brands and local jewels like Cadbury, Milka and Alpen Gold chocolates, Oreo, belVita, LU and Tuc biscuits get safely into our customers hands-and mouths. Great people and great brands. That's who we are. Join us on our journey to continue leading the future of snacking around the world by offering the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way.
Mondelz International is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation or preference, gender identity, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mondelez Sverige Production AB
(org.nr 556769-8922)
Plant & Business Office - Upplands Vaesby, Sweden (visa karta
)
194 86 UPPLANDS VÄSBY Arbetsplats
Mdlz Sverige Service AB Jobbnummer
8366961