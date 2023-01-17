Senior R&D Software Engineer
2023-01-17
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
You will be part of Marine and Ports in Västerås. ABB's business for ports assists shipping companies to transfer containers in a reliable, quick and cost-efficient way. Ports is specialized in advanced automation and information systems for motion control of all types of container cranes. We are the leading supplier of crane systems and are active worldwide. In the large terminal automation projects we deliver electric and automation systems for 50 to 100 cranes, to the major container ports in the world.
This role reports to Logistics Solutions Manager. Logistics department is responsible for integration of automated cranes to our customers terminal operation systems.
Your responsibilities
You will be part of our agile software development team and work in close collaboration with our customers
Performing software development and software testing tasks
Managing sw delivery projects: leading requirement gathering process, performing gap analysis, working with system design and API design, close cooperation with internal and external stakeholders
Living ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
You have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or relevant field together with a few years of experience as a Software Developer
Proficiency in Java/C++/C# development
As a person you are driven with an outward personality, good team collaboration and a strong customer focus
You have a desire to learn new things and deepen your knowledge
Since we deliver our solutions globally, you need to master English in both speech and writing, Swedish language skills are meriting
More about us
Bring your very own sense of pride and purpose as you help us drive forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution - creating a sustainable future for our planet, and your career. Join ABB and harness the power of our diverse global network, as you collaborate with and learn from our world-class teams. Above all, challenge yourself every day. Let's write the future, together.
