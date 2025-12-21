Senior R&D Project Manager to GreenIron
2025-12-21
Do you want to be part of developing groundbreaking technology and contribute to a more sustainable future? GreenIron is growing and is looking for a Senior R&D Project Manager with deep technical expertise in metallurgy and process development. You will play a key role in a company that is driving the green transition in the steel, mining, and process industries, with great opportunities to make an impact and help shape a more sustainable future.
As Senior R&D Project Manager you will have a key role in GreenIron's R&D team, based in Sandviken. Your main focus will be to contribute with deep technical expertise and drive the development of GreenIron's recycling processes for the steel, process and mining industries. You will act as a technical link between R&D, production, technical sales, customers, and suppliers, contributing to successful projects and efficient solutions. The position involves travel to operational sites, customer locations and industry conferences, providing opportunities to engage with a wide range of stakeholders. In this role, you will report to CTO Linda Ahl.
You will play a central role in GreenIron's technology and development work. With your expertise in green engineering, process development and metallurgy, you will lead innovation and continuous improvements, while working closely with internal teams and external partners to ensure effective projects and a sustainable, safe operation.
Responsibilities:
Technical project management and specialist support in metallurgy and process development
Process optimization and development throughout the entire process chain
Cross-functional collaboration between R&D, production, and technical sales
Customer interaction and technical discussions regarding requirements, processes and solutions
Supplier collaboration, including technical dialogues
Supporting sustainability work and safety matters
Your profile
We are looking for someone with a minimum of 5-10 years from the steel plants and a solid technical background, holding an engineering degree in metallurgy, materials science, engineering physics, or a similar field, along with several years of experience in process industries. You combine deep technical expertise in metallurgy and process development with strong business acumen and the ability to create value for both the business and its customers.
You have extensive experience working in complex projects, process optimization, and interpreting customer-specific requirements and technical specifications. You are experienced in collaborating across functions within the organization and are skilled at developing relationships with both customers and suppliers.
As a person, you are humble, analytical, and collaborative, with a strong ability to build long-term relationships. You are curious, structured, and eager to share your knowledge while also being open to others' perspectives. You thrive in a dynamic environment where innovation and sustainability are at the core. You are fluent in both Swedish and English, and additional language skills are considered an advantage.
What we can offer you
At GreenIron, you will be part of a pioneering team driving innovation in the metal and mining and industry. Our patented, fossil-free technology has the potential to significantly reduce the global CO2 emissions. By joining us, you will be part of a growing team during our scale up phase and you will contribute to solving some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges, while developing your skills in an inclusive and dynamic workplace that values innovation, collaboration, and sustainability. GreenIron as an employer offers terms and conditions in accordance with the Teknikavtalet (the Swedish Engineering Industries Agreement).
If this sounds like your kind of challenge, apply today by submitting your CV and answer the questions when applying.
If you have any questions regarding the process, please contact Axel Hillelson at axel.hillelson@greeniron.se
Please note that we are performing background checks as a final step in our process*.
