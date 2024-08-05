Senior R&D Engineer to ABB Robotics
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
At ABB Robotics we are currently looking for a new Senior R&D Engineer. In this role, you will leverage your technical expertise to oversee customization tasks and contribute to strategic technology plans and our project portfolio. This role offers you the opportunity to tackle technical challenges, engage in problem-solving, and work alongside highly skilled colleagues in an exciting international workplace. With a focus on sustainability, design, and customer satisfaction, your work will make a significant impact.
Some of your responsibilities:
Identify customer needs, develop innovative ideas to enhance operations and boost customer satisfaction.
Collaborate closely with Sales Support and the global R&D organization, as well as other departments such as production and manufacturing engineering.
Be a team lead for four design engineers specializing in product customization.
Document your work thoroughly, ensuring that findings, designs, and software can be maintained and improved by others.
At ABB, you will find a workplace that values innovation, collaboration, and diversity. You will have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects that drive sustainability and make a real impact on the world. Join us and become part of a team that is making a difference.
This role reports to the Manager of Technical Center, a part of our Operations function.
Qualifications for the role
B.Sc or M.Sc. in Mechanical, Mechatronic, or Electronics Engineering, or equivalent.
Solid knowledge of electromechanical engineering with a strong interest in problem-solving and a natural drive.
Analytical mindset with the ability to make sound technical decisions.
Proficient in tools like Solid Works, Eplan, or similar.
Minimum of 5-6 years of relevant work experience.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is required. Proficiency in Swedish is preferable.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Karl Johan Larsson, +46 724 61 20 40, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Apply the latest by September 1, 2024.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a health- and drug test and could also include a back-ground check.
