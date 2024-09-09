Senior R&D Engineer
As Senior R&D Engineer, you will be part of Technology Center - Power & Industry Components. Where you collaborate with cross culture and cross product line, a team of senior experts and young upcoming talents. Innovation is the heart of Hitachi Energy, and our Technology Centres are continuously challenging the technology limits developing the next generation products and solutions utilizing a high degree of innovation. If you are a Ph.D. Or post-doc graduate with the passion for technology, join our Technology Centre and be part of our exciting journey towards a Greener Stronger and Smarter Grid.
Your responsibilities
Lead R&D project or work-package, with structured and target-oriented working style
Assist a worldwide R&D team to produce timely, high-quality deliverables while promoting knowledge sharing
You will communicate effectively with colleagues, customers, suppliers, and other external partners, document results in the form of technical reports, presentations, intellectual property, etc
You will create ideas and make proposals for fresh R&D initiatives
Facilitate quality in issue resolutions and deliver timely completion of high-quality results
Collaborate cross culture and cross product line with a team with senior experts and young upcoming talents
You will work with processes and articles as well as product development for Power Electronics
Live Hitachi Energy Core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
Ph.D. or Post-doc in Power Electronics
Experience in the field and some years of experience within power electronics topologies, control, and modulations
Solid competence in both static and dynamic mathematical modelling of power electronics inverters
Expertise in programming and embedded systems
Good knowledge of Grid codes, Power systems and Power converter electromagnetic modelling, EMI/EMC
It is a plus if you have knowledge of power semiconductors
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Welcome to apply by 23rd of September! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so the sooner you show your interest the better.
Recruiting manager Aravind Mohanaveeramani, aravind.mv@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107-38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Elias Ströberg, +46 72-204 43 74, elias.stroberg@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
