Senior Quantum Processor Engineer
2023-06-14
Job description
Atlantic Quantum is seeking a senior fabrication engineer for our quantum-processor fabrication effort. You will be working in a world-class university cleanroom and have the opportunity to grow in your role as we expand our Sweden office. Your tasks will include:
Fabrication of superconducting quantum processors
Development and validation of advanced fabrication recipes
Device testing
Coordination with the processor design and measurement teams
Atlantic Quantum believes that fault-tolerant quantum hardware is the key to making progress in quantum computing. We take on this tough challenge with a team of enthusiastic experts in the field, anchored in Gothenburg and Cambridge (U.S.A.) to reflect our Chalmers and MIT roots. Our combined EU and U.S. presence helps attract talent and partnerships to accelerate the development and commercialization of scalable quantum computing. We offer flexible work in a fast-moving environment that values integrity and collaboration, with strong ties to world-class academic research.
Required Qualifications
PhD in physics, electrical engineering, or related engineering discipline; postdoctoral training is preferred
Cleanroom expertise in micro- and nanofabrication: lithography, deposition, etching, characterization, and metrology
Qubit fabrication expertise: superconducting qubits, spin qubits, or another type of solid state qubit, or very similar fabrication techniques
Device characterization expertise in qubits and electronic transport: RF and DC measurement techniques; cryogenics
Location
Gothenburg, Sweden
Instructions to apply
Please complete the form on our job board Polymer.
For more information, please contact us at info@atlantic-qc.com
Atlantic Quantum is committed to providing a diverse and inclusive workplace. Atlantic Quantum is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, protected veteran status, disability, age, or other legally protected status.
