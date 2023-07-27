Senior Quality & Compliance Specialist GMP
2023-07-27
Job description
Come join Kenvue as a Senior Quality & Compliance Specialist GMP. You will join a senior and tight knit team where they all contribute with different knowledge. Kenvue is on an exciting journey transitioning from a traditional pharmaceutical company to more of a consumer company. You could get the opportunity to be part of this journey in a work place where helpfulness, inclusion and working towards the same goals is for certain.
You will get to use your wide experience and contribute as a quality representative in supporting product development, ensuring that guidelines and SOP 's are followed. Audits will be another working area, e.g. leading internal audits and being the host for external audits. You will of course work in the QMS, managing and developing it. Change control and investigations are also part of the position. As is releasing products for clinical trials and consumer studies.
The team is led by a team-oriented manager who is supporting and guiding when needed and who lets the team own and drive their work.
You have the opportunity to work from home 2 days a week, as the company policy is set at the moment.
Responsibilities
You will share your time approximately in half between supporting in product development projects in different ways and working in, managing and developing the QMS.
Qualifications
To be happy and thrive in this role, you bring the following knowledge and experience:
A minimum of a BSc in e.g. chemistry, pharmacy or other relevant area
Several years of working experience in a comparable role
Solid knowledge in GMP
Experience in working with external partners and suppliers
Excellent skills in English both in speech and in writing
Good knowledge in Swedish
It will be seen as a merit if you have the food business and in food supplement regulations and/or combination products. Also if you have knowledge in computer system validation. It is also a plus if you have experience in internal audits and being the host for external audits. Experience in releasing products for clinical trials and/or the market is also seen as a merit.
We believe that you are a team player, who have a helicopter perspective even if the job often invites you to dig in to detail in different areas. You are pragmatic and creative in your field and focus on finding the best solutions for all parties within set frames and regulations. You are comfortable in the global setting and understand the time frames in a pharmaceutical company.
About the company
At Kenvue, we believe there is extraordinary power in everyday care. Built on over a century of heritage and propelled forward by science, our iconic brands-including NEUTROGENA®, AVEENO®, TYLENOL®, LISTERINE®, JOHNSON'S® and BAND-AID® -are category leaders trusted by millions of consumers who use our products to improve their daily lives. Our employees share a digital-first mindset, an approach to innovation grounded in deep human insights, and a commitment to continually earning a place for our products in consumers' hearts and homes. Ersättning
