Senior Quality Engineer in Supplier Warranty Recovery
2023-10-02
Who we are
We at Volvo Group are constantly moving and changing to be one step ahead in the technology journey. Within Volvo Group Trucks Technology (GTT), we are adapting ourselves to be able to develop new breakthrough transport solutions. Technical Analysis & Supplier Warranty Recovery (TA&SWR) is a key group within GTTs Quality & Customer Satisfaction (Q&CS). Through our cross-functional collaboration, TA&SWR contributes to warranty spend reduction for our customers and in our supply base, thereby directly contributing to the Group Trucks Brands and Business Areas' profitability and customer success. Through the warranty recovery process, we create incentives to improve product quality, and, through regularly conducted Warranty Material Analysis, support continuous quality improvement and reducing negative impact on our customers. We are a global team of skilled professionals operating in Gothenburg, Lyon, Greensboro, Hagerstown and Curitiba.
What will you do?
Our core activities include confirming technical responsibility and financial liability of component failure modes through our Warranty Material Analysis process, negotiating costs and recovery with suppliers within our contractual frameworks. Our cross functional partners include, at all levels, Purchasing, Engineering, internal and external Legal Counsel, third party technical experts and Truck Brands.
As Senior Quality Engineer in Supplier Warranty Recovery your focus will be to manage day-to-day supplier warranty recovery activities to improve supplier warranty performance through analysis and cost recovery, directly impacting Volvo's financial results. Just as important, you will represent GTT Warranty towards Project and cross functional teams. Its important for you to act as a mentor to the junior team members to support both business and personal development goals. Your success will play a critical role in connecting customer experience with our products back to multiple groups within the Volvo. You will drive complex negotiations with suppliers in two core areas: Warranty Contract management supporting Group Trucks Purchasing/Legal and Warranty recovery through objective technical investigations and warranty contracts reviews.
To consolidate parts/components failure modes through cross functional work, by supporting and/or leading Warranty Material Analysis, requesting and reviewing technical reports.
Who are you, our new colleague?
We are looking for an innovator with a proven ability to work cross-functionally, strong communication skills, and a general interest in technology, technical analysis and data. Our team typically has a background in Supplier Quality Development, Purchasing, Engineering, or Technical Project Management combined with a strong aptitude for negotiations.
In our team we are learning from each other and are problem solvers in many ways.
Its nice if you have:
Legal and contractual understanding and associated impact on business decisions and negotiations
Experience of quality management: problem-solving/quality root cause analysis tools
Aftermarket systems knowledge & knowledge of aftermarket tools
You need to have:
MSc or MBA with interest in technology
Fluent in English, both written and verbal
The position reports to the Head of Technical Analysis and Supplier Warranty Recovery Sweden and operates within the global network of Warranty Recovery.
