Senior Quality Design Engineer
2023-10-30
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Senior Quality Design Engineer to join our Västerås team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
As a Senior Quality Design Engineer you are contributing to the development and implementation of quality concepts for upcoming large-scale battery factories. In this role, you will collaborate closely with existing factories and cross-functional teams to gather input, analyze requirements, and design advanced quality processes that ensure the highest standards of product quality and reliability.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Collaborate with existing battery factories to understand their quality processes, identify areas for improvement, and gather input on best practices.
Analyze quality requirements and translate them into innovative and efficient quality concepts for large-scale battery factories.
Utilize expertise in quality engineering methodologies and tools to design, implement, and optimize advanced quality processes that align with industry standards and regulatory requirements.
Work closely with cross-functional teams to integrate quality concepts seamlessly into the overall production process of large-scale battery factories, including design, manufacturing, and operations.
Stay up-to-date with industry trends and advancements in quality engineering and battery technologies, and actively contribute to the development of new quality methodologies and tools.
We believe that you have :
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, preferably in Industrial, Mechanical, Electrical, or a related field.
Proven experience in quality engineering, process engineering, or a similar role within the manufacturing industry, with a focus on large-scale production facilities.
Strong knowledge of quality concepts, methodologies, and tools such as APQP, PPAP, FMEA, control plans
Preferably familiarity with battery manufacturing processes, including cell assembly, module assembly, pack assembly, and associated testing procedures or
Experience in working with large-scale production systems and understanding the unique quality challenges they present is highly desirable.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders at all levels.
Detail-oriented and highly organized, with the ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously.
Continuous learning mindset and a passion for staying updated with the latest advancements in quality engineering and battery technologies.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP.
