Senior Quality Assurance Lead (sap S/4hana Program)
2026-03-02
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a senior Quality Assurance Lead to shape and own the quality assurance framework within a large SAP S/4HANA program. This role is focused on governance and assurance across the technical architecture workstream-ensuring quality is built into development, integration, platform changes and related delivery lifecycles. It is not a testing execution role, but a key second line of defense for delivery quality, working closely with Architecture, Security, Risk and Compliance.
Job DescriptionOwn and evolve the Quality Assurance framework for the technical architecture workstream (beyond testing)
Define QA governance across the development lifecycle, integration lifecycle, DVM lifecycle, and platform changes
Establish quality safeguards such as quality gates, mandatory reviews, and defined control points (e.g., design, integration, cutover, go-live)
Define and own a QA operating model in collaboration with the platform Center of Excellence
Clarify quality ownership through RACI and define DoR/DoD from an assurance perspective
Introduce assurance mechanisms such as independent reviews, readiness assessments, and risk-based quality checks
Define quality KPIs and leading indicators, and drive follow-up on quality performance
Act as a second line of defense for delivery quality and align QA with Architecture, Security, Risk and Compliance
RequirementsSenior, authoritative profile with strong governance mindset
Strong experience across SDLC, integration, and enterprise-scale delivery
Ability to define how quality is assured across development, integration and platform change (not how tests are executed)
English proficiency (fluent)
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
