Senior Quality Assurance Lead
2026-01-14
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a senior Quality Assurance Lead to own and evolve a Quality Assurance framework for a technology architecture workstream. The focus is on governance and assurance across enterprise delivery-defining how quality is assured across development, integration, platform changes, and related lifecycles (not executing tests).
You will act as a second line of defense for delivery quality and ensure alignment with Architecture, Security, Risk, and Compliance.
Job DescriptionDefine and govern QA across the development lifecycle, integration lifecycle, DVM lifecycle, and platform changes
Establish quality safeguards such as quality gates, mandatory reviews, and control points (e.g., design, integration, cutover, go-live)
Define and own the QA operating model in collaboration with platform stakeholders
Create and maintain a RACI for quality ownership
Define Definition of Ready (DoR) and Definition of Done (DoD) from an assurance perspective
Introduce assurance mechanisms such as independent reviews, readiness assessments, and risk-based quality checks
Define quality KPIs and leading indicators, and follow up on quality outcomes
Drive alignment of QA ways of working with Architecture, Security, Risk, and Compliance
RequirementsSenior background with authority and strong confidence in governance and assurance
Strong experience across SDLC and enterprise delivery
Solid experience in integration lifecycle and complex delivery environments
Nice to haveExperience establishing QA governance models and operating models at enterprise scale
Experience with readiness assessments and risk-based quality approaches
Application
