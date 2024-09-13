Senior Qlik Developer
DataCentric IT AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-09-13
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos DataCentric IT AB i Lund
In this role, you will participate in a team that works with report development in Qlik against the underlying data warehouse/platform.
Competence requirements
• Senior consultant profile with extensive experience of report creation in Qlik.
• Experience working in a data warehouse/data platform to find and manage data.
• Good cooperation skills.
• Ability to communicate clearly with different stakeholders.
• Ability to coach and support colleagues.
• Fluent in the Swedish language Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-27
E-post: geethamoorkalmath@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare DataCentric IT AB
(org.nr 559468-0976)
Nordanväg 3 A Lgh1201 (visa karta
)
222 28 LUND Jobbnummer
8900822