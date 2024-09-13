Senior Qlik Developer

DataCentric IT AB / Lund
2024-09-13


In this role, you will participate in a team that works with report development in Qlik against the underlying data warehouse/platform.
Competence requirements
• Senior consultant profile with extensive experience of report creation in Qlik.
• Experience working in a data warehouse/data platform to find and manage data.
• Good cooperation skills.
• Ability to communicate clearly with different stakeholders.
• Ability to coach and support colleagues.
• Fluent in the Swedish language

