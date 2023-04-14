Senior QA Tester
2023-04-14
About the job
Arrowhead is not looking for a Senior QA Tester to further bolster our growing QA department. Join us as we're developing our next AAA, a 3rd person co-op shooter game. This is an exciting opportunity where you will play a central role in the quality and assurance of our project and where you'll work closely with all of our different development teams.
Responsibilities
As a Senior QA Tester your main tasks and responsibilities are:
• Support of developers (programmers, designers, artists) during every step of production development on the QA efforts;
• Identifying, isolating, and finding reproduction steps for bugs and presenting them in a well-organized and structured manner on our bug-tracking software;
• Continuously improve our test processes and methodologies, staying up-to-date with industry trends and best practices;
• Distribute builds both internally and externally;
• Assist with the management and maintenance of bug databases to reflect the current state of our project;
• Point of contact between internal and external testers;
• Write up and distribute build-notes when required;
• Provide guidance and mentorship to more junior team members.
Required Qualifications
Do you have experience in QA and do you recognize yourself in the following skills and requirements?
• 5+ years experience in software testing on multiple platforms (PC and Console Systems) within the video game industry;
• ISTQB Certified tester advanced level (CTAL) or equivalent;
• Experience with game testing and creating test cases, documentation and bug reports;
• Experience in the set up and use of 1st-party dev kits, documentation and tools;
• Experience with testing multiplayer games;
• Expertise in bug tracking software (e.g. JIRA), with experience in configuring and using bug tracking tools to maximize efficiency and effectiveness;
• Strong mentorship skills, with the ability to guide more junior team members.
Practical Information
Employment: Full-time, 40 hours per week.
Location: Stockholm
If you think that this is the position that matches your background and skills, we would love to hear from you! Please be sure to add your CV and a Cover Letter explaining your QA experience and motivation why Arrowhead is the right place for you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arrowhead Game Studios AB
(org.nr 556779-6544), http://arrowheadgamestudios.com/ Arbetsplats
Arrowhead Game Studios Jobbnummer
7662159