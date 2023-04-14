Senior QA Tester

Arrowhead Game Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-04-14


About the job
Arrowhead is not looking for a Senior QA Tester to further bolster our growing QA department. Join us as we're developing our next AAA, a 3rd person co-op shooter game. This is an exciting opportunity where you will play a central role in the quality and assurance of our project and where you'll work closely with all of our different development teams.

Responsibilities
As a Senior QA Tester your main tasks and responsibilities are:

• Support of developers (programmers, designers, artists) during every step of production development on the QA efforts;

• Identifying, isolating, and finding reproduction steps for bugs and presenting them in a well-organized and structured manner on our bug-tracking software;

• Continuously improve our test processes and methodologies, staying up-to-date with industry trends and best practices;

• Distribute builds both internally and externally;

• Assist with the management and maintenance of bug databases to reflect the current state of our project;

• Point of contact between internal and external testers;

• Write up and distribute build-notes when required;

• Provide guidance and mentorship to more junior team members.

Required Qualifications
Do you have experience in QA and do you recognize yourself in the following skills and requirements?

• 5+ years experience in software testing on multiple platforms (PC and Console Systems) within the video game industry;

• ISTQB Certified tester advanced level (CTAL) or equivalent;

• Experience with game testing and creating test cases, documentation and bug reports;

• Experience in the set up and use of 1st-party dev kits, documentation and tools;

• Experience with testing multiplayer games;

• Expertise in bug tracking software (e.g. JIRA), with experience in configuring and using bug tracking tools to maximize efficiency and effectiveness;

• Strong mentorship skills, with the ability to guide more junior team members.

Practical Information
Employment: Full-time, 40 hours per week.

Location: Stockholm

If you think that this is the position that matches your background and skills, we would love to hear from you! Please be sure to add your CV and a Cover Letter explaining your QA experience and motivation why Arrowhead is the right place for you!

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Arrowhead Game Studios AB (org.nr 556779-6544), http://arrowheadgamestudios.com/

Arbetsplats
Arrowhead Game Studios

Jobbnummer
7662159

