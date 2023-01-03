Senior QA Tester
2023-01-03
MachineGames is looking for a Senior Quality Assurance Tester to join our team.
In this role you will be reporting to our Lead QA and you will be working closely with several other departments and stakeholders to ensure that the day-to-day development of our project runs smoothly from a QA stand point. To thrive in this role we believe you are a go-getter that enjoys responsibility and to see things through with a keen eye for details.
Our studio is located in central Uppsala, Sweden which is a small and vibrant city 40 minutes north of the capital Stockholm. It has a historical heritage reaching back to pre-medieval times.
MachineGames has a legacy of being down to earth and free from big egos, our everyday work as well as our long-term goals are driven by our values:
We value Team performance over individual performance
We practice an open door policy
We deliver what we promise
We give constructive and actionable feedback
We practice ownership and accountability
We learn from our mistakes.
This is a permanent position starting as soon as possible. We will support your relocation and/or application for work permit if you are not an EU citizen and/or not currently residing in Sweden.
Responsibilities
Test incomplete versions of the game to detect defects; working directly with development team members to ensure the defects are fixed in a timely manner.
Work together with production units on setting up test routines and test plans.
Help establish, maintain and develop aspects of the QA pipeline and technical standards.
Ensure review and playtest builds are functional.
Distribute builds both internally and externally
Write up and distribute build-notes when required.
Keep track and follow up warnings, memory reports and performance problems.
Mentor and support junior (and other) coworkers.
Work collaboratively with external QA departments
Qualifications
Have at least 5 years of experience as QA and worked on titles for both PC and Console
Use common QA/Defect-Tracking Software
Experience in set up and use of 1st-party dev kits, documentation and tools
Knowledgeable with certification process and technical standards
Create clear and concise reports both in written and verbal form
Fluent in English both written and verbal form
Understanding in game creation and development process
Experience with game engines
Passionate about games
We embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion in everything we do - from recruiting for our studios, publishing and operations to fostering safe and respectful workplaces that encourage collaboration. Our culture is based on principles of respect, inclusion, and fair treatment and we welcome anyone into our family without regard to race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, or age.
Our diversity fuels our innovation and inspires us to create game worlds that bring us closer to the global community of players we serve.
