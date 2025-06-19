Senior QA/Test Engineer - Payments Domain
2025-06-19
Are you a skilled QA/Test engineer eager to shape the future of Corporate Payment solutions? We're looking for a skilled person to join our team within Corporate Payments. In this role, you will play a key part in ensuring the quality and reliability of our systems, with a special focus on payment processing flows and applications.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Work with complex systems where deep understanding of batch jobs, legacy interfaces, and backend data flows is essential to succeed in testing and quality assurance.
Plan, design, and execute test cases (manual and/or automated) based on requirements and technical documentation.
Perform functional, integration, and regression testing.
Work closely with developers, business analysts, and other QA engineers to ensure high quality deliverables.
Identify, document, and track bugs and issues.
Contribute to continuous improvement of testing processes and tools.
Work closely with Product Owners and Agile teams to ensure timely delivery of software features.
Contribute to the continuous improvement of development processes and methodologies within the SAFe framework.
What is needed in this role: Experience with mainframe environments is a must since a significant part of our payment infrastructure is built on mainframe technology.
University degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related technical field.
Minimum 3 years of experience in QA/testing roles with strong understanding of QA methodologies, tools, and processes.
Good knowledge and experience testing systems based on IBM Mainframe applications (e.g. COBOL, DB2, JCL & OPC scheduler)
Solid skills in SQL, with the ability to validate backend data and write complex queries.
Solid experience from working in the payments domain, e.g. XML, ISO 20022 or other payment message standards.
Experience with test management tools such as JIRA, or similar
Excellent communication skills in English and/or Swedish.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...take the opportunity to join our highly skilled team and create the future of Payments by developing state of the art technologies for our corporate customers"
Farshad Akondi, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 11.07.2025 Location: Sundbyberg, Stockholm
Recruiting manager: Farshad Akondi
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-11
Swedbank
Farshad Akondi farshad.akondi@swedbank.se
9396536