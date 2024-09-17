Senior QA Lead
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 25777
Are you interested in making a difference by coordinating a test environment in one of the largest European bank? We seek a Senior Quality Assurance Lead to lead and shape testing methods within an agile release train.
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and we're deeply committed to meeting them with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We're creating an agile environment where we're harnessing the power of technology - one where you can make an impact. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the QA Capital Management Team. As the Senior Quality Assurance Lead, you will work closely with the team to ensure hands-on management of quality assurance in Agile Release Trains (ARTs), while establishing and governing the test processes, test people, test enablers, and test automation solutions in compliance with Nordea Quality Assurance standards. Your role involves strategic planning for continuous test improvements, test resource management, stakeholder management, and quality assurance uplift in the daily deliveries.
What you'll be doing:
* Plan and run QA and test management for both functional and non-functional testing, in concurrence with multiple and versatile scrum teams in a SAFe agile release train setup
* Secure test enablers such as us, test environments, and test data management
* Identify impediments, risks, and challenges corresponding to QA and test management and derive solutions to enable efficient QA and test progress
* Communicate regularly with key stakeholders in IT and business to report on QA risk status, testing progress, and improvement activities in a way that is transparent, accurate, and respectful of all perspectives
* Foster continuous learning and development of team members, supporting their growth as they contribute to the agile release trains and work to create a more equitable and inclusive workplace
* We prioritize daily tasks while also promoting the professional development and well-being of our employees. With us, you will have lots of opportunities to grow your skills and advance your career: take part in conferences, mentoring programs and interesting projects. If you enjoy working with international teams in an inspiring work environment, you'll value it here
You'll join a QA Capital Management Team. The role is based in Gdask, Stockholm or Warsaw.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we strongly believe that the ideal candidate:
* Are comfortable working with stakeholders at both strategic and hands-on levels. They should be able to build bridges between QA and stakeholders and create transparent communication channels between the business and the development team
* Have experience in working in Banking sector
* Have a continuous improvement focus when delivering results
* Have proven experience in implementing test automation approach into project
Your experience and background:
* Have experience managing functional- and non-functional testing, E2E-testing, test automation, test environment and test data management
* Have proven experience in QA Lead or Test Manager role for various size of teams in SAFe/Scrum environment for at least 5 years
* Knowledge about testing automation frameworks to be able to recommend a proper solution
* Have worked with ETL, data warehouses and cloud solutions
* Have Knowledge of tools like Jira, Confluence, Helix, and Quality Management tools e.g qTest
* Possess excellent English language skills to effectively communicate with stakeholders of all backgrounds and identities
Good to have:
* Some interest in using AI in testing - GitHub Copilot
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 17/10/2024.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
