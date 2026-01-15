Senior QA Governance Lead SAP Platforms
2026-01-15
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a senior Process Executor to strengthen Quality Assurance governance within an SAP Platforms organization. The focus is on defining how quality is assured across the development and delivery landscape-covering development, integration, platform changes and related areas. This is a governance and assurance role (not a test execution or test management role), acting as a second line of defense for delivery quality and ensuring alignment with Architecture, Security, Risk & Compliance.
Job DescriptionOwn and evolve the Quality Assurance framework for the Core Platforms Tech Architecture workstream, with focus on development, integration, DVM lifecycle and platform changes.
Define QA governance across key lifecycles, including development, integration, DVM and platform change processes.
Establish quality safeguards such as quality gates, mandatory reviews and control points (e.g., design, integration, cutover and go-live).
Define and own core governance components such as a QA operating model (alongside the platform C4E), RACI for quality ownership and DoR/DoD from an assurance perspective.
Introduce assurance mechanisms including independent reviews, readiness assessments and risk-based quality checks.
Define quality KPIs and leading indicators to enable proactive assurance and continuous improvement.
Act as second line of defense for delivery quality and support cross-functional alignment with Architecture, Security, Risk & Compliance.
RequirementsSenior, authoritative profile with strong comfort in governance and stakeholder management.
Strong experience of SDLC, integration and enterprise delivery.
Experience establishing QA governance frameworks and assurance practices (beyond test execution).
Ability to define operating models, roles/responsibilities (RACI) and assurance-oriented DoR/DoD.
Nice to haveExperience working in SAP platform environments.
Experience defining quality KPIs and leading indicators for enterprise deliveries.
