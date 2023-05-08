Senior QA Engineer
Would you like to join us on the journey where we expand our development organization, solve problems together, deliver as a team using the latest tools and technologies to a user base of over 40 000 users and more than 600 customers? Would you like to help us build and continuously improve a content management system for maintenance information that helps keep machines, facilities, and vehicles all over northern Europe operating efficiently and without interruptions? We are growing our organization and need more great developers in our teams.
At MaintMaster we are 100% convinced that problem solving, failing, learning, and ultimately delivering is best done in a team. We are committed to promoting teamwork and the team's result before the individuals and we strive to encourage the type of team environment where prestige is left at the door, and we can improve ourselves and the product together. We believe that agile methods, practices and especially are one of the key factors here. "Individuals and interactions over processes and tools" is not just a nice catch phrase for us.
We are now looking for an experienced QA engineer to join our teams to further professionalize all our testing and quality assurance work. We are looking for a person with a curious "can-I-break-this" mindset who can also bring structure to our QA work as a whole. If you like to do practical testing but can also perform test planning and leading as well as a bit of test automation given the right support, this is definitely the position for you.
We believe in adapting the environment to the individual rather than the other way around so if your experiences and preferences are not a 100% match, consider applying anyway. We can be flexible for the right candidate.
Our offer to you as an employee
On top of everything mentioned above, we offer all our employees four hours of competence development per week to use as you see fit. We encourage taking part in seminars, conventions, and workshops either individually or as a team. We also offer two paid hours per week for personal health care (physical exercise or similar) and a generous monetary contribution to this. We also offer a pension savings plan and health insurance to all our employees.
Our developers and QA engineers are currently based in and around Linköping, Sweden with an office in the city center, close to the train station, but we offer a hybrid workplace model where you can work from home 1-2 days per week as you see fit.
Responsibilities
• You will work in a team of 4-7 people with the common task of testing and ultimately delivering what is deemed to be the most important functionality for our customers at any given time.
• The team is jointly responsible for the delivery, from preparation until roll-out.
• The team works closely with all stakeholders such as product owner, UX designer, architect, and management.
• You are encouraged from day one to contribute to the product backlog and to the team's way of working. We would love to hear from you what we should do differently.
• Your primary tasks is to plan and do testing on our product but depending on what the team is working on, your skillset and the state of the product, you will have the opportunity to dive into other areas of work as well.
Application
You will be hired directly by MaintMaster, full-time with a jointly agreed starting date. We work continuously with candidate selection and interviews. The position may be filled before the last day of application.
Qualifications
• Relevant education or similar in software testing.
• Practical experience with software testing.
• Excellent overall communication skills.
• Able to communicate in Swedish and English, spoken and written.
Nice-to-have qualifications
• Programming skills: C# and React or similar.
• Git
• Microsoft Azure
• Azure DevOps
• Experience with agile ways of working
• Continuous integration and delivery
• Experience with test tools such as Postman, SoapUI or similar.
We assume that you like to work in a team, solve problems together and improve each other.
About MaintMaster
MaintMaster has customers in 25 countries and our system is available in almost as many languages. Our product is a cloud-based service which is used by large and small companies, primarily in manufacturing to ensure smooth operation of their facilities and equipment. We handle things like fault reports, preventive maintenance, spare parts, economy, and reporting.
