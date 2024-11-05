Senior Python Developer - Stockholm

Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-11-05


Our client is seeking a skilled Python Developer with a strong background in data warehousing to join their team.
Role Requirements:
We are looking for an experienced Python developer who is well-versed in data warehouse technologies. Familiarity with Snowpark is highly desirable and will be a great asset in this role. The ability to work autonomously, manage tasks effectively, and deliver high-quality code independently is essential.
Additional Information:
Please ensure that your CV and motivation letter are written in English.
Important Notice: Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, meaning this role may close before the stated deadline. If you are interested, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
Key Skills Required:
• Python
• Data Warehousing
• Snowpark
• Fluency in English (Expert level)

