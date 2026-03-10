Senior Python AWS Serverless Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-03-10
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a modern development environment focused on building and evolving cloud-based backend services for business-critical applications. The assignment centers on scalable, reliable and high-performing solutions built with serverless and event-driven architectures in AWS. You will work closely with developers, architects, product owners and DevOps engineers to shape technical solutions that support both business needs and long-term platform goals.
Job DescriptionDevelop and maintain backend services using AWS Serverless architecture.
Build scalable and reliable solutions in Python.
Design and implement services for data-driven and event-based architectures.
Work with AWS storage and database services to support application functionality.
Troubleshoot, optimize and enhance backend systems to improve availability and performance.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver solutions aligned with business needs.
Contribute to CI/CD automation and improve deployment workflows.
Help ensure that solutions follow best practices for security, scalability and maintainability.
RequirementsStrong experience in Python backend development.
Experience building scalable backend systems in cloud environments.
Solid experience with AWS Serverless technologies, including AWS Lambda, AWS Step Functions and AWS API Gateway.
Experience working with event-driven architectures.
Hands-on experience with AWS databases and storage solutions.
Experience with relational databases such as PostgreSQL or SQL.
Experience using Git for version control.
Experience with CI/CD pipelines, preferably GitLab CI/CD.
Familiarity with modern cloud-native development practices.
Fluent English, spoken and written.
Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or a related technical field, or equivalent professional experience.
Nice to haveExperience with Angular or React.
Experience with Domain Driven Design (DDD).
Experience building microservices in cloud environments.
Experience working in large-scale enterprise environments.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a proactive approach to continuous improvement.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7358649-1883160". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9787089