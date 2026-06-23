Senior Purchaser to automotive company!
Perido AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-23
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Are you an experienced procurement professional with a passion for marketing, strategic sourcing, and international collaboration? Do you thrive in a fast-paced environment where commercial decisions shape customer experiences on a global scale? If you're looking for an opportunity to combine strategic thinking with hands-on execution, this could be the next step in your career.
About the position
Perido is looking for a Senior Purchaser within Global Marketing Procurement on behalf of one of our international clients in the automotive industry. Based in the office in Gothenburg, you'll become part of a global procurement organization that plays a key role in supporting the company's commercial transformation.
In this position, you'll work closely with colleagues across marketing, finance, and business operations, leading strategic sourcing initiatives that strengthen both business performance and customer experience. The role offers broad responsibility, significant stakeholder exposure, and the opportunity to influence procurement strategies across several marketing-related categories in an international environment.
Your daily tasks
As a Senior Purchaser, you will take ownership of strategic sourcing projects across a broad portfolio of marketing-related services and products. Your responsibilities will include:
Leading end-to-end sourcing projects, from market analysis and supplier selection to negotiation, contracting, and implementation
Managing procurement within areas such as promotional merchandise, printed materials, translation services, retailer and internal training, and dealer support materials
Developing and implementing supplier and category strategies that align with business objectives
Building and maintaining long-term relationships with suppliers and internal stakeholders across multiple functions
Identifying opportunities to improve cost efficiency, quality, sustainability, and overall business value
Monitoring market developments, industry trends, and innovations to support strategic decision-making
Driving fact-based negotiations and ensuring commercially competitive agreements
Collaborating with finance teams to align procurement activities with budgets and financial targets
Challenging established ways of working and contributing to continuous improvements within procurement processes
Your characteristics
We believe you're a commercially driven procurement professional who combines strong analytical skills with excellent relationship-building abilities. You enjoy navigating complex stakeholder environments, take initiative, and are confident leading strategic sourcing projects from start to finish.
You have the ability to balance business needs with long-term supplier partnerships while identifying opportunities for innovation and continuous improvement.
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
A university degree in Business, Supply Chain, Procurement, Marketing, or another relevant field, or equivalent professional experience
At least 2–4 years of experience in strategic procurement, preferably within marketing-related categories
Solid knowledge of sourcing processes, supplier management, and contract negotiations
Experience procuring services such as marketing, training, print, translation, or similar categories
Strong commercial acumen and an understanding of cost models and value optimization
Excellent negotiation skills with a proven ability to build successful supplier partnerships
Experience working closely with cross-functional stakeholders in an international organization
Strong analytical skills with the ability to leverage data to support business decisions
An understanding of market trends, technologies, and supplier landscapes within marketing procurement
Excellent communication skills and the ability to influence stakeholders at different organizational levels
Fluency in English, both spoken and written
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment until 2027-08-17. Start 2026-08-17.
Let us help you take the next step in your career
Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. With us, you will find a wide variety of assignments, where you can either be employed directly by a company or work as a consultant through Perido. We are one of Sweden's largest consulting firms for professionals, which gives you many opportunities. As a consultant, you become an important part of our organization and contribute your expertise within our clients' organizations. Read more about us at Perido: https://perido.se/om-oss/
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still cannot find what you are looking for, you are welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
. Please always include the position reference number 35906 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status or disclose the client company if it is not stated in the job advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35906". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), http://www.perido.se Jobbnummer
9975900