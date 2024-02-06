Senior Prop Artist
2024-02-06
This role will allow you to be a part of the production of AAA games at a great game studio. Since the game you will be working on is in full production, you will need to hit the ground running. However, since our employees are our most valuable asset, you will get thorough onboarding as well as all the tools and subsequent support you need to develop and achieve great results.
Collaboration is key, and working in cross-discipline teams allows us to bring together our expertise and create the best possible experiences for our players. We are looking for people who want to have fun at work, share ownership, and make smart decisions; responsible people who have a positive attitude, are passionate, and value professionalism.
We have an opening for a Senior Prop Artist with great team spirit and sound technical knowledge! A genuine interest in creating 3D Art is expected - this is why you got into the business, right? We trust you - as a senior - to be a mentor for juniors and a sounding board for others. You will be working closely with the team to make sure we achieve the best quality in terms of visuals, playability, and performance.
Requirements:
• Several years of experience within the field and shipped at least one AAA title
• Experience with outsourcing
• Game engine experience, e.g. (examples) Unreal Engine, Frostbyte, Snowdrop, Cryengine, Unity, etc
• Proficient in at least one 3D Software, e.g. Blender, Maya, 3DS Max, Modo, etc.
• Solid understanding of game development 3d modeling, e.g. subdiv modeling, texture baking, remeshing, scan re-purposing, trims
• Proficiency in Substance Painter
• Solid understanding of the texture mapping and material setups
• Good sense of form, shape, silhouette, and proportion in regard to objects
• Solid understanding of PBR workflows
• Experience with mentoring others
• Solid English and communication skills
That Little Extra:
• Experience with Unreal Engine 5 in particular
• Experience with photogrammetry
• Good understanding and proficiency in Substance Designer
Who we are
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights.
Currently, we are working on two major projects: Exoborne - a Sharkmob original game created in Malmö, is a tactical, open-world extraction shooter set in the United States torn apart by apocalyptic forces of nature. The second project, developed in London, is another Sharkmob original IP yet to be announced. Our first game, Bloodhunt - a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, was released on 27 April 2022.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates who are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions, and, last but not least - having fun! We hope you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks (https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/perks)
If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, visit our homepage (https://www.sharkmob.com/).
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-25
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Sharkmob AB
(org.nr 559069-1787), http://www.sharkmob.com Arbetsplats
Sharkmob Kontakt
Malin Hägglöf malin.hagglof@sharkmob.com Jobbnummer
8449482