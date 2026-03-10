Senior Project Planning and Controls Specialist
The Opportunity
Join the Hitachi Energy GPQSS business unit in Västerås for a dynamic and engaging role in complex projects. As a central member of the project management team, you will collaborate closely with the project group to drive success.
GPQSS, a unit within Hitachi Energy, pioneers FACTS technology, enabling power system owners to enhance capacity and stability. This results in more electrical power reaching consumers with minimal environmental impact, shorter project times, and lower investment costs. Developed in Västerås and sold globally, our technology is at the forefront of innovation.
Our team specializes in power quality systems, excelling in comprehensive planning, managing project timelines, tendering, and execution. We integrate planning with cost management and resource demand to ensure seamless project delivery. In this role you will manage large projects with high complexity and several interfaces globally.
"As member in our team, you'll navigate diverse stakeholder needs and coordinate project components. Your leadership will ensure we meet deadlines and deliver exceptional results. Make a significant impact on advancing a sustainable energy future with us!" - Karila Santos, Hiring Manager
How you will make an impact
Leverage your expert knowledge of Project Controls to manage the scheduling process for our delivery projects.
Create, maintain, and analyze current and forecasted schedules, including costs, resources, and risks.
Develop solutions to handle delays and ensure project timelines are met.
Follow up on projects, produce reports, and conduct regular analyses (e.g., S-curves, OTD, earned value, and critical path).
Highlight deviations and potential issues to project managers and the project team.
Collaborate closely with project leaders and team members, playing a key role in the further development of Project Controls.
Your Background
You bring approximately 7 years of experience in Planning & Scheduling, Project Controls, Earned Value Analysis, and follow-up with S-curves, particularly using Primavera P6. Experience with other planning systems is a plus.
You are self-driven, take personal responsibility, and are both structured and organized.
You thrive in a team environment, motivating and inspiring your colleagues.
You excel at managing multiple projects simultaneously and making effective prioritization decisions.
You possess a strong knowledge of Excel and Office packages.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is essential. Knowledge of Swedish is advantageous.
What We Offer
Collective agreement and secure employment
Flexible working hours.
Occupational health services and wellness allowance
Tailored training and career paths within Hitachi Energy - both locally and globally
An inclusive and diverse team with over 70 nationalities represented in Sweden
Additional parental leave compensation
Benefits portal with over a thousand discounts and offers
Opportunity to influence the future of energy solutions
Why Hitachi Energy?
At Hitachi Energy, innovation, sustainability, and collaboration are at the heart of everything we do. We are a global company with a local presence, where every employee contributes to a greener future. Want to be part of our journey? Take the opportunity and apply today!
Recruiting Manager Karila Santos, karila.santos@hitachienergy.com
