Senior Project Planner
Northvolt AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm
2024-01-15
We are looking for a driven project planner to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our excellent Programs team based in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will be a key player in ramping up ETT and contribute to building one of the first large scale European battery factories.
About the job
As the Senior Project Planner, you will take ownership of the overall Program Planning for the program, reporting to the Project Controls Manager. You will be responsible for integrating the contractor's planning deliverables, risk, change, reporting and schedule management into the overarching Program Planning function, coordinating schedule interfaces between Northvolt and other suppliers and stakeholders. The role will take responsibility for high level planning of the program, and for progress and reporting of the Program within the business unit, integration planning within the Project Controls team.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Support and Integrate the contractor's planning into the Program team
Monitor & Assure the contractor's Primavera planning to support the completion of the program
Support the Program Director and Project Controls Manager on all planning topics
Represent the program at joint planning activities for the wider NV Ett Expansion
Provide planning support of Change Management and Risk Management decisions
Develop the digitalisation of planning and progress reporting internally within the CAM business unit
Jointly develop and implement within CAM the Northvolt standards of working, (WBS, Templates & Procedures)
Own and develop the High Level Program Planning of the Program, including for risk support
Develop, progress and manage the L1/2 and milestone planning for the Program at a business unit level
Facilitate internal planning stakeholder communication of the high level program
The person we are looking for is flexible, curios and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, friendliness, grit and a sense of humor.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in english or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
Qualifications
A relevant college level education.
Several years work in a related environment or industry.
Fluency in written and spoken English.
Specific skills
CAPEX project planning
Program planning bottom up builds (from scratch in Primavera)
Assurance of supplier, EPC and EPCM contractor schedules
Assessment of schedule deliverables of contract change
Excel and database skills, power BI an advantage
Engineering / Technical background or an interest in technical industries.
Experience of Project management methodologies, IPMA or PMI, including change and or risk management processes is credited but not essential
Technical or project controls or project engineering skillset is a plus.
Personal success factors
You are a team player, flexible, curious, and eager to learn.
You thrive in an international environment where relationships and stakeholder management are key.
You are proactive and have a can-do attitude that goes beyond expectations. Så ansöker du
