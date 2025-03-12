Senior Project Planner
Building on our past. Ready for the future
Worley is a global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts headquartered in Australia.
Right now, we're bridging two worlds as we accelerate to more sustainable energy sources, while helping our customers provide the energy, chemicals and resources that society needs now.
We partner with our customers to deliver projects and create value over the life of their portfolio of assets. We solve complex problems by finding integrated data-centric solutions from the first stages of consulting and engineering to installation and commissioning, to the last stages of decommissioning and remediation. Join us and help drive innovation and sustainability in our projects.
Role context:
As a Senior Planner in the oil, gas, and petrochemical industry, you'll be key in planning and optimizing project schedules. Your duties include creating and updating schedules, managing risks, reviewing contractor plans, and using techniques to track performance. Effective communication and collaboration with various teams are crucial to ensuring projects run smoothly and safely, meeting industry standards and deadlines.
You'll
Create and manage engineering and construction schedules for projects at all stages, fostering teamwork and cooperation.
Utilize Critical Path Method planning techniques to develop detailed project networks and schedules efficiently.
Identify risks early and propose solutions, prioritizing safety and success.
Review contractor programs and schedules in line with contract requirements, ensuring accountability and excellence.
Apply Earned Value Management techniques to transparently track performance and progress.
You will have
Preferably an engineering background
Extensive experience in the oil, gas, and petrochemical industry
Familiarity with Office Package and Power BI
Proficiency in Primavera P6 and MS Project software
Moving Forward:
We want our people to be energized and empowered to drive sustainable impact. So, our focus is on a values-inspired culture that unlocks brilliance through belonging, connection and innovation.
We're building a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. Creating a space where everyone feels they belong, can be themselves, and are heard. And we're not just talking about it; we're doing it. We're reskilling our people, leveraging transferable skills, and supporting the transition of our workforce to become experts in today's low-carbon energy infrastructure and technology.
