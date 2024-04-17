Senior Project Manager- Banking
2024-04-17
Join us on our journey!
Do you want to be part of our IT consulting team? Right now Envoi has an exciting growth period and we at Envoi can proudly present your next interesting project!
DescriptionAs a Senior Project Leader, you will spearhead a critical project within kunds Retail Banking division and transferring a loan system. Collaborating with a diverse cross-functional team including commercial and product managers, technology experts, and business services (operations), you will lead the analysis phase to identify optimal solutions. Your role will extend to driving implementation alongside the team, ensuring seamless execution of complex initiatives.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead a high-priority project within the Retail Banking division.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to analyze requirements and identify solutions.
Drive implementation efforts, overseeing the project from inception to completion.
Resolve complex issues and remove hurdles to ensure project success.
Manage stakeholders effectively, balancing competing interests and priorities.
Maintain a high pace of work, adapting to evolving requirements and challenges.
Utilize strong problem-solving skills and proactive approach to address project complexities.
Foster collaboration and communication within the team and across departments.
Requirements:
Proven experience as a Senior Project Leader, preferably within a large organization and withing banking and loan area.
Track record of successfully driving projects from initiation to completion.
Comfortable operating in a fast-paced environment with high complexity.
Exceptional stakeholder management skills, able to navigate diverse interests and priorities.
Strong problem-solving abilities, with a proactive and results-oriented approach.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively.
Language Skills:Swedish and English
Why work with us?
At Envoi AB, we offer attractive packages of employment for you as a professional IT consultant, and we of course have a collective agreement (Almega).
As a consultant at Envoi AB, you have committed sales agent who find assignments based on your interest. We have customers throughout Stockholm in system development and technology.
With us, you get the opportunity to work in a wide range of industries. If you have a drive to develop and be challenged with a great flexibility, then it is a good start to become part of our Envoi family.
