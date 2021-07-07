Senior Project Manager with Tech focus - Saab AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Linköping

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Saab AB

Saab AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Linköping2021-07-07Are you a driven Project Manager with the ability and desire to lead our engineering team towards success? Are you passionate in fulfilling your assignments and to reach your goals?If yes, don 't hesitate to take the next step in your career, working in a team that is dedicated to deliver high customer value!Your roleAs a Project Manager, you are responsible for the business execution of our customer orders. To succeed with this you need to be structuring, planning, implementing and following up on the assigned projects. This role requires that you are able to focus on the entirety but also work close into the project details and together with your team navigate through upcoming technical challenges. It also requires that you have strong skills as communicator, both internally as well as externally to our customers. You also have the energetic approach to engage and lead cross-functional teams.Your tasks:* Ensure that the customer receives the agreed delivery with high quality and satisfaction* Lead the development team towards defined goals and cost effective solutions* Create assignment descriptions and project proposals* Follow-up of project plans, budget and deliveries* Manage risks and opportunities during the projects* Be able to read and understand contracted services* Conduct meetings within the agreed collaboration model* Attend customer meetings* Build long-term relationship with new customers* Work for additional sales with existing customers and new solutions* Support the team on new sales regarding offers* Participate and be engaged in continuous improvements activitiesWe are looking for a team player with a strong focus on leadership, collaboration and communication to make the project team successful in the delivery to our customer.Your profileWe are looking for someone who are interested in modern project methods and development models. As a person, you are positive, committed, outgoing and communicative. You are motivated by challenges that call on your experience and creative ability.We expect you to focus on the possibilities and that you have the ability to spread your enthusiasm in your team and to your surroundings.Working as a Project Manager in our dynamic environment will provide good opportunities for developing your leadership skills. Your ability to build and sustain efficient communication and good working relationships with project team members are critical for project success.You need excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written. You have a relevant higher degree within a relevant area and the experience to back it up.The position is located in Linköping, Sweden.This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.What you will be a part ofSaab Tactical Electronics AB develops and supports wearable and vehicle-based advanced electronics for demanding environments on international markets. We are responsible for developing, manufacturing and selling computer and video systems for vehicles and handheld soldier systems.You will work within the Project Management team and within the Business Execution process.The main responsibility is to execute our customer orders and deliver our products and solutions according to the Customer contracts and assignments.To learn more about our tactical electronic solutions, please visit the website:The recruitment process is continuous and we therefore encourage you to apply now. We welcome your application in both English and Swedish.Please apply before: 2021-08-30Welcome with your application!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Permanent2021-07-07Not SpecifiedSista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-28SAAB AB5852452