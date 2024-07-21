Senior Project Manager, Scania Project Office
2024-07-21
Do you have a proven track record on leading and running product development projects (HW& SW) or divisions at large-scale in complex matrix organization at executive level?
Would you enjoy working in an international environment and with a team full of ambitious, competent Project Managers leading our future solutions for both Scania and TRATON group?
Apply today!
Who we are
The Project Management Office for Scania are working in a global environment with solution development of Scania and TRATON trucks and buses. With our mix of backgrounds, experiences and competencies we support each other to enable daily growth and learnings for business success. We have an outstanding team spirit where everyone is included.
What we offer
A vivid and aspiring work environment with an outstanding knowledge base in how to lead your projects as we have a good mix of Project Managers and ways of sharing experiences between us. We have access to experienced project managers and Project Managers of the Year as well as leading mangers within existing Product development areas such as Electronics, SW architecture and sustainable future transports (Co2, new combustion technologies and battery electrical vehicle) and common projects within TRATON!
We have solid and detailed development plans for our Project Managers with easy onboarding, internal mentors and best practice coaches that support the entire Project Office. You will feel welcome from the very first day that you start.
The role
Your mission will be to lead Product Development Projects for the company towards Industrialization. You are a corporate leader and thrives in situations with complex conditions in need of extraordinary guidance and leadership.
You will:
Plan and lead Scania, as well as TRATON, towards business success during industrialization through navigating Time, Cost and Scope.
Lead and guide the project members and management in both project challenges and successes
Balance requirements in relation to the business perspective, e.g. technical vs business and using pro-active risk management to lead towards needed decisions
Facilitate big-room events and present at decision forums at Executive board
Qualifications and experience
We are looking for you with at least 7 years as an international project manager within complex Product development projects.
The role require the ability to support decision-makers and the organization in businesslike decisions, putting the customer first and analyzing business consequences.
We need you who have experience in establishing scope and direction for all cross-functional stakeholders, working together, in parallel projects for the common goal
Scania offer
Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. The people who work here are our most important asset, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us.
As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include mutual bonus, leasing car, occupational pension and flexible working hours.
Further information
Please contact Therese Sandberg, Senior Manager Scania Project Office, therese.sandberg@scania.com
or +46700827645. Questions will be answered week 33, when we are back from vacation period.
Please notice that we will not handle any applications through email, only by the system.
Application
Welcome with your application as soon as possible but at the latest 18th of August. Your application shall include your CV and copies of your degree diploma /certificates.
