Senior Project Manager, Scania Project Office
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-11-29
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you believe in servant leadership and are attracted by influencing tomorrow 's technical solutions?
Would you enjoy working in an international environment and to collaborate with colleagues from different organisations within Scania and Traton Group?
Then you could be our next project manager!
Who we are
At Scania's Project Management Office, we thrive in a global environment, driving innovative solutions for Scania and Traton's trucks and buses. Our diverse team is a blend of unique backgrounds and experiences, and we love sharing knowledge and supporting each other.
We are proud to be recognized as the best place to grow your leadership skills, make impactful business contributions, and expand your Traton network, all while enjoying an exceptional team spirit. From your very first day, you'll feel welcomed and valued. We foster an open climate where everyone's opinions are sought and appreciated.
The role
As a Senior Project Manager, you will lead and oversee product development projects from inception to industrialization. You will provide strategic leadership and guidance in complex environments, ensuring successful project outcomes.
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead and manage product development projects.
• Navigate project timelines, costs, and scopes.
• Guide and support project teams and management.
• Balance technical and business requirements.
• Facilitate key meetings and present to steering groups up to executive boards.
• Collaborate across various functions within the company and the broader group.
Opportunities:
• Engage in multiple ongoing and upcoming projects.
• Contribute to the success of diverse and dynamic initiatives.
Your Profile
To succeed in this role it is important that you know your way of leading in complex situations within your project and handle all stakeholders as well as decision makers. We would like to see that you have several years of experience working as an international project manager within complex Product development projects.
You enjoy working in a dynamic environment where agile and conventional development methods co-exist.
As a person you are curious and well structured. You have your team's well-being in focus and can easily delegate and coach them to secure the team's deliveries according to expectations and agreements.
It is natural for you to interact with persons in various positions within the company, and lay strategies to communicate project status and needed actions regularly. You are comfortable with presenting and facilitating larger steering group meetings in an international environment.
We are confident that you possess a university-level education and have accumulated several years of experience in areas such as product development, purchasing, logistics, production, or industrial engineering, along with extensive project management experience.
If you have previous experience from the Scania 's Product Development Process, it is a plus.
What we offer
We have solid and detailed development plans for our Project Managers with easy onboarding, internal mentors and best practice coaches that support the entire Project Office. You will feel welcome from the very first day!
Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. The people who work here are our most important asset, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us.
As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include mutual bonus, leasing car, occupational pension and flexible working hours.
Me as a manager
With my background of over 15 years of project leading at Scania I strongly believe in team effort and I am committed to all of Scania's leadership principles. The Teams are built up by all the fantastic individuals that make things happen. My Leadership is built on trust for my colleagues and in our collaboration I expect everyone to take responsibility for their assignment and ask for help when needed. Looking forward to your application!
Further information
If you have any questions in regards to this position, please contact:
Didier Biwersi, didier.biwersi@scania.com
, Head of powertrain components, EMPCD
Please note that we will not handle any applications by email, only through the application system.
Application
Welcome with your application, which should contain your CV, as soon as possible but at the latest 13th of December. Selections will be made continuously during the application period.
Please notice that for this position, we might conduct a background check for the final candidate. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9036252