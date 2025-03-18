Senior Project Manager Sap Brim
21Activa Bemanning & Rekrytering AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Solna Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Solna
2025-03-18
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 21Activa Bemanning & Rekrytering AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Om tjänsten We are now looking for a Senior Project Manager to ead the Implementation of the next generation pricing and billing solution, i.e. SAP BRIM, at our customer located in Solna
Responsibilities/ Expectations from the role:Roll out SAP BRIM as part of Symphony program.
The BRIM project will implement the following components:
1. SAP BRIM, Subscription Order Management (SOM)
2. SAP BRIM, Convergent Charging (CC)
3. SAP BRIM, Convergent Mediation (CM)
4. SAP BRIM, Convergent Invoicing (CI)
5. SAP BRIM, Customer Financials (FI-CA)
Kvalifikationer Must-haveBRIM and SAP SD knowledge is an advantage.The Project Manager (PM) must have prior experience in organizing similar projects.The PM is expected to create workshop materials, lead workshops, and document the outcomes.The PM should be able to foster understanding within the business, clearly explain the desired concepts, create alignment, and produce decision-making materials for overall governance.The PM needs to be independent and driven.The PM must have the ability to work effectively with vendors, IT, and business stakeholders simultaneously.The onshore resource should work closely with the business and agile team members to succeed within the timeline. Language: English and/or Swedish Communication skills: excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, to convey technical information to both technical and non-technical team members and colleagues.Problem-solving skills: be able to identify and solve complex technical problems and anticipate and prevent potential issues before they arise.Team player: works collaboratively with other team members and other teams to achieve our goals. Cater for good collaboration within the team and ensure the team's work progresses efficiently and smoothly.Good-to-have: Agile wowExperience range: 10 + years
Om arbetsgivaren 21Activa är ett bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag med över 50 års samlad erfarenhet från bemannings- och rekryteringsbranschen.Vi har stor erfarenhet av bemanning inom lager, logistik, transport och administration, både på arbetar-och tjänstemannasidan.
Vi har självklart kollektivavtal och är auktoriserade hos Kompetensföretagen. Vi sitter i lokaler i Rosersbergs och i Arlandastads industriområde och våra kunder finns i Stockholmsområdet, Uppsala och i Mälardalen.Vår filosofi är enkel, vi ska vara samarbetspartnern som finns på plats för våra kunder OCH vi ska ha den mest nöjda personalen i branschen. För välmående personal gör ett bättre jobb och kunderna når bättre resultat. Ersättning
fast lön friskvård Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 21Activa Bemanning & Rekrytering AB
(org.nr 559313-8133) Arbetsplats
21Activa Entreprenad AB Kontakt
Anja Lowndes 0706187297 Jobbnummer
9228231