Senior Project Manager for System Design Transformation
2026-01-26
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Senior Project Manager to lead a large-scale transformation focused on upgrading system design methodology and toolchains in a complex, global engineering environment. You will combine strategic leadership with hands-on coordination across engineering, IS/IT and external suppliers, ensuring a structured transition from legacy ways of working to modern tooling and services.
Job DescriptionLead and govern the transformation program end-to-end, including scope, budget and delivery follow-up.
Drive the upgrade and deployment of a new system design methodology and toolchain, including IS/IT setup and establishment of services for the new tooling.
Coordinate the transition between method experts, internal stakeholders responsible for IS/IT setups, and users of methods and tools.
Manage collaboration with external suppliers during transition and rollout activities.
Clarify scope, roles, responsibilities and ways of working across the project organization.
Establish and maintain regular communication and synchronization with global, cross-functional teams.
Provide structured status reporting and represent the program towards senior management and key stakeholders.
Ensure deliveries meet agreed time, budget and quality targets in line with project specifications.
Contribute to requirements analysis, including identification of technical constraints and licensing needs.
Plan and manage customization, migration and phase-out of legacy methods, including approvals and escalations.
Identify, monitor and mitigate project and process risks; establish contingency plans.
Facilitate lessons learned and drive continuous improvement of defined software development processes.
RequirementsExtensive experience leading and coordinating projects in complex stakeholder environments.
At least 10 years of experience in software engineering, preferably with exposure to architecture and system design modeling.
Experience from software development in an automotive or industrial context.
Strong background in requirements definition and management.
Proven ability to understand complex systems and break them down into structured components with clear dependencies.
Experience working in global, multi-location teams with an enterprise mindset.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication and execution skills, with strong judgment and initiative.
Strong stakeholder management, conflict resolution and negotiation skills.
Application
