Senior Project Manager for our client in Gothenburg!
2024-01-22
The Senior Project Manager in Trade Navigation and Compliance is responsible for overseeing projects in purchasing that focus on trade navigation and compliance. Our client works in the automotive industry. This role involves ensuring compliance with international trade regulations, standards, and best practices, collaborating effectively with stakeholders, and identifying and resolving obstacles to ensure timely project completion. It is crucial to have a strong understanding of the regulations and legislation related to Trade Navigation and the ability to anticipate their impact on the supply network.
Are you an experienced project manager with extensive knowledge of trade navigation and compliance? Do you have experience with ISO certification and compliance audits? Are you skilled at managing projects involving cross-border trade, regulatory compliance, risk management, and quality assurance? Can you effectively oversee the purchasing process and coordinate with various stakeholders? Are you proactive in anticipating how regulations and legislation related to Trade Navigation impact the supply network?
If you answered yes to these questions, you may be the ideal candidate for our client's team. We are seeking a project manager who can:
• Successfully manage multiple interconnected projects
• Ensure the timely and successful delivery of trade navigation and compliance projects, including identifying and resolving any issues that may hinder project completion
• Organize project teams, delegate responsibilities, develop project plans, and determine resource requirements
• Overcome obstacles to ensure timely completion of project scope
• Monitor and report on project status and trade compliance activities
• Ensure compliance with international trade regulations, standards, and best practices
• Coordinate ISO certification and compliance audits
• Effectively communicate and collaborate with diverse stakeholders
• Work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced and diverse environment
Qualifications and Skills
To thrive in this role, you should possess:
• Extensive experience in purchasing, project management, trade navigation, and compliance
• Strong knowledge of customs, export control, and other trade regulations
• Excellent communication, collaboration, and leadership skills
• Ability to work independently and tackle complex problems
• A bachelor's degree or higher in a related field
• Proficiency in MS Office and SAP solutions
• More than 5 years of relevant experience
Tillträde och ansökan
Start Date: 2024-02-01
End Date: 2024-12-31
Deadline: ASAP
Location: Gothenburg
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
