Senior Project Manager Automation to GreenIron!
2024-09-24
GreenIron is on the exciting journey of reducing the climate footprint of the world's metal, mining, and manufacturing industries. We are now recruiting a curious and technically oriented senior project manager with a focus on automation who wants to be a key player in the journey of creating long-term societal value with emphasis on sustainable value creation. Is it you?
Our vision is to become the global metals and mining sector's most respected and innovative CO2-free company by leading the industry 's transformation from a linear to a circular economy. To further strengthen our Project roll-out organization we are hiring a Senior Project Manager Automation.
This is a position where you will play a key role in the establishment of our production facilities worldwide. You will collaborate closely with our other company functions, especially Operations and Technical teams. As we are a green company with sustainability at our core, it is highly advantageous if you have an interest in and experience with environmental and sustainability issues.
You will report to the Director of projects (CPO) who is based in Stockholm. As part of the project team, you will facilitate effective communication, collaboration, and integration among various stakeholders to ensure project progress. As the role has a global scope, international travel will be part of the work.
Responsibilities
Lead and manage automation projects, ensuring they are delivered on time, within scope and budget.
Collaborate with stakeholders to define project requirements and objectives, ensuring alignment with business goals.
Oversee the design, development and implementation of automation systems and solutions.
Manage project teams, providing guidance and motivation to ensure high performance and successful outcomes.
Identify and mitigate risks to ensure smooth project execution.
Monitor project progress and provide regular updates to stakeholders and senior management.
Ensure compliance with industry standards, regulations and safety protocols.
Evaluate new automation technologies and methodologies to stay at the forefront of industry trends.
Background and experience
Master's or bachelor's degree in electrical or automation engineering
More than 10 years of experience working with automation for industrial projects.
Strong knowledge of industrial automation systems.
Project management experience
A team player who can share knowledge and experiences to collectively arrive at the best solution.
Fluent in English is a must. Swedish and the knowledge in more languages is an advantage.
As a person you are curious, collaborative, and business oriented. You have a humble attitude as well as commitment and drive. You are a skilled communicator and relationship builder with the ability to create engagement with clients, colleagues and other stakeholders. You thrive in fast paced, changing and entrepreneurial environments where you through your role truly can make an impact and drive change.
If this sounds like your kind of challenge, apply today by submitting your CV and cover letter!
Application
We look forward to your application, which you can email to hr@greeniron.se
Please write "Application for Project Manager Automation " in the subject line of the email. In the application, you need to submit two documents. One document with your updated CV and another document that clearly answers the following questions:
• Why are you interested in GreenIron and the role of Senior Project Manager Automation?
• How can you contribute to GreenIron in the role of Senior Project Manager Automation?
We look forward to your application and appreciate if it is in PDF format. The position may be filled before the application deadline as selection is ongoing. Therefore, apply as soon as possible, but no later than 2024-10-15. We kindly ask to avoid direct contact with staffing and recruitment companiesas well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
To learn more about GreenIron, visit our website at www.greeniron.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: hr@greeniron.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
GreenIron H2 AB (org.nr 559175-7876), https://greeniron.se/
Västra Järnvägsgatan 3 (visa karta
)
