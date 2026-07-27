Senior Project Manager
Miris AB / Biomedicinjobb / Uppsala Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Uppsala
2026-07-27
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Miris AB i Uppsala
Miris AB, a global leader in human milk analysis technology, is seeking an experienced Project Manager to join our team in Uppsala, Sweden. We are passionate about making a difference in neonatal care and are looking for someone equally committed to delivering exceptional products to support new and existing customers worldwide.
About the Role
In this multifaceted role, you will be responsible for planning, coordination and completion of projects and other R&D activities.
Your key duties and responsibilities will include:
Perform detailed project plans that support given scope, timeframe and budget
Define and update design input and design specifications to support market requirements and user needs.
Procure and coordinate external consultants when needed
Perform risk analyses to minimize product and project risks
Ensure that design output is verified to meet design input requirements
Make sure to support product registration process with relevant documentation
Monitor and track progress and report status, including any deviations to plan
Work and document according to company QMS and ensure compliance with ISO 13485 associated standards.
Oversee post-market lifecycle management and act when needed
Participate in audits and inspections
Who You Are
You are a structured and service-minded professional who thrives in a dynamic international work environment, always with the customer needs in mind. You have a great understanding of all technical disciplines included in general embedded products. You both enjoy leading people in large complex projects and yourself in smaller activities, from idea to completion. You are pragmatic and hands-on to make things happen. You have a strong driver to create value and deliver on time. You are a proactive problem solver who can balance multiple tasks while delivering high-quality results. You are an excellent leader as well as a team player and have no problem to work on your own.
Qualifications
Must have:
BSc or higher degree in Engineering Physics, Mechatronics, Biomedical Engineering or similar.
Minimum of 10 years experience in project management of embedded products within medical industry.
Very good understanding of mechanical, electrical and software engineering, and work within cross-functional teams.
Great communication skills in Swedish and English, both oral and written
Great skills in ISO 13485 and documentation according to associated standards
Nice to have:
Experience from development of IVD-instruments
Experience from hands-on systems engineering and test of embedded products Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-01
E-post: info@mirissolutions.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Senior Project Manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Miris AB
(org.nr 556604-0308), http://www.mirissolutions.com
Danmarksgatan 26 (visa karta
)
753 23 UPPSALA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Miris AB Kontakt
Camilla Sandberg camilla.sandberg@mirissolutions.com +46703881372 Jobbnummer
10012965