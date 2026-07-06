Senior Project Manager
Integrity Roofing And Cladding Ltd / Byggjobb / Sandviken Visa alla byggjobb i Sandviken
2026-07-06
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integrity Roofing And Cladding Ltd i Sandviken
About Integrity Roofing & Cladding
Integrity Roofing & Cladding Ltd is a specialist roofing, waterproofing, cladding and façade contractor delivering complex construction projects throughout Ireland and mainland Europe. Our portfolio includes data centres, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial developments, residential schemes, educational buildings and industrial projects.
Due to continued growth and an expanding European workload, we are seeking an experienced Senior Project Manager to join our team and take responsibility for the successful delivery of a project based in Sandviken Sweden.
This is an excellent opportunity for a driven construction professional who thrives in a fast-paced environment and enjoys managing large-scale projects from pre-construction through to completion.
The Role
The successful candidate will be responsible for the overall management, coordination and delivery of roofing, waterproofing, cladding and façade packages on major new hyperscale data centre.
Working closely with Directors, Commercial Managers, Site Teams and Clients, you will ensure projects are delivered safely, efficiently, on programme and within budget while maintaining the highest standards of quality and professionalism.
Key Responsibilities
• Manage the project from commencement through to final handover.
• Plan, coordinate and oversee all site activities to ensure programme milestones are achieved.
• Lead project teams and subcontractors while maintaining strong site discipline and performance.
• Ensure adequate labour resources are available and fully compliant with local legislation and company requirements.
• Procure materials, plant and specialist equipment while achieving best value and maintaining project budgets.
• Monitor project costs, productivity and resource allocation throughout the project lifecycle.
• Work closely with the Commercial Team to identify, value and manage project variations.
• Review drawings, specifications and contract documents to ensure compliance and successful delivery.
• Attend project meetings with clients, consultants, main contractors and design teams.
• Collaborate with planners to develop, maintain and update project programmes.
• Ensure robust quality control procedures are implemented across all projects.
• Prepare and review project-specific safety documentation, including RAMS and construction phase requirements.
• Drive a positive Health & Safety culture and ensure compliance with all statutory obligations.
• Maintain accurate records including site diaries, progress reports, photographs and contractual documentation.
• Manage supplier performance and coordinate deliveries to meet programme requirements.
• Produce regular progress reports for senior management and project stakeholders.
• Build and maintain strong working relationships with clients, consultants, subcontractors and project teams.
• This is a site-based role which include rotations back to the successful candidate's home place.
Candidate Requirements
• Minimum 3 years' experience in a Roofing Project Manager, Contracts Manager or Senior Management role.
• Proven experience delivering roofing, cladding, façade or external envelope projects is desirable.
• Strong commercial awareness with experience managing project costs and budgets.
• Excellent organisational and planning skills.
• Strong leadership, communication and problem-solving abilities.
• Full driving licence.
• Experience working on data centres or pharmaceutical projects
• Knowledge of European construction projects and cross-border operations.
• Third-level qualification in Construction Management, Engineering or a related discipline.
• Health & Safety qualifications and training.
What We Offer
• Competitive salary package: $1,100,000.00 - $1,655,190.00 SEK per year depending on experience
• Company vehicle or vehicle allowance.
• Pension contribution scheme.
• Private healthcare contribution.
Join Our Team
If you are an ambitious construction professional looking to play a key role in delivering high-profile projects across Ireland and Europe, we would love to hear from you.
Apply today and become part of a company committed to quality, safety, innovation and excellence in roofing, cladding and façade construction.
Apply to enquiries@integrityroofing.ie
or call the office on +353 (0)4026 4211 Ersättning
Competitive salary package: $1,100,000.00 - $1,655,190.00 SEK per year depending on experience Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16
Call the office on +353 (0)4026 4211
E-post: enquiries@integrityroofing.ie Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integrity Roofing And Cladding Ltd
(org.nr 502096-6429)
811 30 SANDVIKEN Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Michelle Quinn michelle@integrityroofing.ie +353 87 333 0332, +353 4026 4211 Jobbnummer
9993771