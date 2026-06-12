Senior Project Manager
Verisure Sverige AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-06-12
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Verisure Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Location: MalmöDepartment: Service EnablersHiring Manager: Tomas Mellblom
The roleAs our new Senior Project Manager at Verisure, you will lead projects focused on delivering global products to our markets, guiding them through the ideation, analysis, development, manufacturing, and go-to-market stages. You will collaborate closely with R&D, IT, Marketing, Operations, Finance, Procurement, Legal, QA, as well as external partners and vendors.
You will be responsible for coordinating the end-to-end delivery of projects across cross-functional teams in all markets where we operate. In addition, you will manage project reporting, provide a helicopter view of progress while continuously track key risks and mitigation plans.
Success in this role is not about managing spreadsheets. It is about bringing people together around a common objective, creating clarity in complex situations, and ensuring potential risks are identified and addressed before they become problems.
You will play a key role in some of Verisure's most important future product initiatives, including sensing technologies and next-generation service enablers that support millions of customers globally.
What you will be up to
Create and drive end-to-end time plan for execution of defined proposition, ensuring on-time and on-budget delivery
Coordinate the development and integration activities for delivery of products to all our markets
Track the key dependencies related to the project and ensure the needs are clear to the respective teams. Drive tradeoff decisions and be agile actively re-planning
Identify risks early, communicate them clearly, and drive mitigation plans before they impact delivery
Raise development blockers or needs for cross-geography coordination to relevant stakeholders to be solved
Follow up the project with weekly cross functional meetings and report the progress accordingly
Support the development of the Product Development Process to actively drive "better practices" to how we deliver projects in the company
Build strong relationships across Verisure's global organization to ensure successful project execution
Good fit if you haveExperience leading large multidisciplinary product development projects
Experience working with hardware, software, embedded systems, cloud services, or connected products
Strong project planning, stakeholder management, and risk management skills
Experience working in international and cross-functional environments
Strong communication and presentation skills towards senior stakeholders
Ability to balance structure, execution, and flexibility in complex environments
Nice to have / technologies and areas we work with
Product development within HW, IoT, embedded systems, or connected devices
Industrialization and manufacturing processes
EMS partners and supplier collaboration
Agile, hybrid, or stage-gate project delivery models
Cybersecurity, sensing technologies, or smart home products
Should I apply?
Strong fit if most of these resonate with you:
Turning complexity into clear action plans comes naturally to you
You are comfortable challenging assumptions and raising concerns when needed
Building trust and alignment across different teams and cultures is something you enjoy
You proactively identify risks rather than react to problems
You enjoy helping engineers and specialists focus on what they do best
You thrive in environments where relationships and collaboration matter as much as project plans
FAQIs this a traditional Project Manager role?Partly. While project management is at the core of the role, the environment is highly technical and product focused. You will work closely with engineering, industrialization, and product development throughout the entire lifecycle.
Do I need a technical background?Yes, to some extent. You do not need to be the technical expert in the room, but you should be comfortable working with engineers and understanding technical discussions across multiple disciplines.
What is the biggest challenge in this role?Managing dependencies across multiple teams and functions while ensuring risks are identified, communicated, and addressed early enough to keep projects on track.
Bottom line
If you enjoy leading complex product development initiatives, working with talented engineers across multiple disciplines, and driving projects from idea to reality in a global environment, this is an opportunity to make a significant impact on products used by millions of customers.
About VerisureVerisure is the leading provider of professionally monitored security services in Europe and Latin America. As of 31 December 2025, Verisure provides premium monitored alarm services to a portfolio of ~6.2 million families and small businesses across 18 countries, with a team of more than 30,000 colleagues.
For the year ended 31 December 2025, Verisure delivered a strong financial performance: Total Revenue of €3,745 million, Adjusted EBITDA of €1,708 million (46% margin) and Adjusted EBIT of €953 million (25% margin). This performance builds on the Company's track record of resilient, uninterrupted growth over the long term and highlights the strength of its recurring revenue model.
Verisure is majority owned by Hellman & Friedman LLC, a leading private equity investment firm.
Beginning October 8th, 2025, Verisure is listed in the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange. With €3.1 billion raised in primary proceeds, this was the largest IPO in Europe since 2022 and the largest in Sweden in over 25 years.
My team and I eagerly await your application! Join us on this journey towards a safer, smarter world. Apply today!
If you have questions regarding this position, please reach out to our Group Senior TA Specialist, Robert Jonasson, at robert.jonasson@verisure.com
Verisure is an equal-opportunity employer and welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds. We are an international company with offices and colleagues in multiple countries.
Verisure - 35 years of delivering peace of mind. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "r2026060103". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Verisure Sverige AB
(org.nr 556153-2176)
Malmö (visa karta
)
201 23 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Verisure Innovation AB Kontakt
Recruiter
Robert Jonasson Robert Jonasson robert.jonasson@verisure.com Jobbnummer
9962286