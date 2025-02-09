Senior Project Manager
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
You will be part of a competent and ambitious team, that works agile and with close contact with the customers.
You will lead one of our big projects, TMS1 P&L IT, and be part of a team with Business Analysts, Service managers and Architects with the responsibility to deliver IT within our scope.
Together with your colleagues you will be in the centre of the transformation of the IT landscape. You will work closely with stakeholders internally and with Scania's brand peers.
Job Responsibilities
As a Project Manager you are responsible for leading teams to deliver complex projects. You will manage resources, schedules, financials and adhere to stage gate quality and control guidelines throughout the full project development life cycle. Contributing to process improvement initiatives is also a part of the role as it relates to improving project delivery. In order to succeed you verify that the project produces the required deliverables of quality, within the specified constraints of time and cost, and achieve the potential benefits defined in the business case.
Who You Are
You enjoy working in close contact with customers and colleagues, and you are skilled at communicating and thereby creating a solid foundation for value creation. Your agile mindset allows you to stay focused when tackling challenging tasks or working in demanding
environment.
Furthermore, we believe you have;
Several years of experience of project management in agile environment
the ability to drive technical and organizational change as part of a digital transformation journey
modeling experience, capable of developing different views at different levels, from simple to complex depending on the need and audience.
In addition to Swedish you have great communication and presentation skills in English
You need to be able to communicate with stakeholders on all levels of seniority up to top management.
For you to have fun and thrive in this position we believe you are a curious person who stays up-to-date on industry trends, new technologies and is receptive to new ideas. You need to enjoy uncertainty and be used to work with many different stakeholders with different views on priority. You like working in cross functional environments and an ever changing environment. Having a close dialogue with the business is natural to you, as to understand the IT organizations deliverables and how your delivery is integrated in the total delivery for Scania and Traton.
You probably have an IT education or equivalent experience. It is an advantage if you have experience from Order Logistic
This Is Us
We are a team with Business Analysts, Architects and Service managers that are responsible to uphold the integrity of services, define and recommend the right IT solutions to fulfil Scania needs in the Order management and Outbound area.
We are responsible for creating & maintaining the Target and Reference views of the architecture within the area. We play a vital role in moving the IT landscape towards the set architectural direction.
We are a diverse team, that come from different backgrounds and experiences and like to work in an open atmosphere.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Richard Fahlström, Group manager, richard.fahlstrom@scania.com
