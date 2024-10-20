Senior Project Manager
Job description
Randstad Digital is looking for a Project Manager for an assignment with a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, aiming to meet the global demand for premium electric vehicles. This role is part of an exciting, innovative sector that is shaping the future of mobility.
Responsibilities
At least 8 years of experience as a Project Manager in development projects, with proven experience leading and managing teams.
Strong leadership and team management skills, with the ability to motivate and guide teams toward successful project outcomes.
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to convey complex technical information to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
A structured and organized approach to managing large volumes of data from diverse sources.
Proven problem-solving skills and a proactive approach to addressing challenges within projects.
Experience in product development of hardware and software, particularly in the commercial vehicle sector.
Expertise in the development and testing of electrical driveline systems and energy storage solutions.
Familiarity with Volvo Group IT tools and a strong understanding of product development processes, including waterfall methodologies.
Qualifications
Develop and implement comprehensive strategies for testing and quality assurance across product development projects.
Lead and coordinate project efforts from concept to completion, ensuring that each phase of the development process meets the necessary quality standards.
Ensure that testing equipment, including vehicles and test rigs, are available and that sufficient resources are allocated to the project.
Collaborate closely with development and testing teams to ensure that testing processes are aligned with project timelines and objectives.
Provide regular status updates and risk assessments to senior engineering management and the system management leadership team.
Ensure that all products undergo thorough quality assurance before they are released to market.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
