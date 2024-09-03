Senior Project Manager
Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Skövde Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Skövde
2024-09-03
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB i Skövde
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
The Consultant Construction Project Manager role can be summarized to include:
• Set up, chair and minute project site meetings as may be required and, ensuring that the Microsoft team is fully informed
• Prepare and maintain a Project Execution Plan identifying the roles and responsibilities of the project team, the Contractor and specialist sub-contractors and suppliers and seek approval from the DCD CPM.
• Establish the procedure for communication between Microsoft, the consultant team and Contractors and use reasonable endeavors to ensure that this procedure is observed at all times.
• Establish the Change Management Process for the project and manage the process by liaising with the Microsoft team, consultant team and Contractors in clarifying all necessary scope, justification and technical detail. Assist the DCD CPM in the communication of any instructions under the process.
• Liaise with the Microsoft team, consultant team and Contractor to establish all key project processes to support the project's delivery and monitor these processes reporting and making recommendations to the DCD CPM. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-13
E-post: jobs_se@gtsnordic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559103-9986)
Stationsgatan 7-9 (visa karta
)
541 30 SKÖVDE Arbetsplats
GTS Nordic Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8876571