Senior Project Manager
2023-11-24
Climate change is a major threat to human well-being and planetary health, still zero emission at 2040 doesn't come without care for our existing products and a sustainable transition over time into new technology.
Our ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) is still the backbone of our product portfolio for many years to come.
We are on an exciting change journey at Volvo Group Trucks Technology - Powertrain Engineering (PE), creating the future powertrains for our customers as well as the future working place for our employees. In our organization, you will have an important role to play in Volvo's journey toward fossil free transports and 100% CO2/GHG-reduction.
To manage our products and projects the next coming years, to meet our sustainability targets and evolve products according to the need of the society, we are now looking for Senior Project Managers (SPM). Apply here!
As SPM you are well experienced within project management. In this role, you are the PE responsible for driving the product updates and securing delivery according to QDCF (Quality, Delivery, Cost and Feature). You are expected to be managing different stakeholders (internal and external) and to master project prerequisites over time. Your responsibility as SPM is also to interact with peer Project Managers, coaching and collaborating as a part of the community and development of all PM's.
Who are we?
Complete Powertrain is a vital part of Powertrain Engineering and the section has the overall responsibility for the system integration of all components and systems, which together build a Complete Powertrain delivery. This includes the responsibility of features- and quality-fulfillment of the complete powertrain.
At Powertrain, we have a culture of teamwork, helping each other and knowledge sharing.
Within Complete Powertrain Product Teams we are passionate to collaborate and enjoys a good Friday fika. We value each other, our wellbeing and see the added value in diverse opinions.
Are you our new colleague?
To be a good match in our teams, you are an experienced team builder with a genuine technical interest in the products we evolve, from the development phase to corrective activities on products already in production. You work with an agile mindset and with full customer focus, taking an active role in developing future ways of working in our product updates. Like us, you enjoy having fun at work!
To apply and be successful in this position following is priority:
Technical education on higher level
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Good understanding of Powertrain systems
Proficient skills in team building
Several years of experience from the automotive industry and product development
Fluent English, both in written and spoken
Permit to work and live in Sweden
Does this sound like you and a challenge you are up for? We are looking forward to your application! We are continuously reading applications so don't wait too long sending your in!
For questions, feel free to contact us:
Liselott Johansen liselott.johansen@volvo.com
Jonas Roos jonas.roos@volvo.com
Tobias Axelsson tobias.axelsson@volvo.com
