Senior Project Manager
2023-11-08
At Boeing, we innovate and collaborate to make the world a better place. From the seabed to outer space, you can contribute to work that matters with a company where diversity, equity and inclusion are shared values. We're committed to fostering an environment for every teammate that's welcoming, respectful and inclusive, with great opportunity for professional growth. Find your future with us.
Boeing Digital Aviation Solutions, is one of the largest software development businesses in Gothenburg. We develop and implement innovative resource management and optimization solutions for the world's leading airlines. We are dedicated to continuous improvement, delivering more value to our clients, and exploring emerging technologies such as quantum computing, AI and big data analytics.
At Boeing's office in central Gothenburg you will work in a one-of-a-kind software development organization with solutions that make a real difference to people around the world. You will be working in an agile learning organization, surrounded by a team of talented, creative and dedicated colleagues. You will learn and broaden your perspective by working with 400 professionals from more than 30 different nations, but also be part of a global organization allowing for collaboration with customers and colleagues across the world. Most importantly, you will be expected to make a difference.
Boeing is looking for a Senior Project Manager to Boeing Digital Aviation Solutions based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
About the Position
The Implementation department is responsible for the configuration and delivery of our Crew and Ops management products to airline customers and to make sure that we deliver solutions that our customers truly need and that creates value in their organization. This is an opportunity to be part of a skilled team of specialists that solve some of the most challenging optimization problems in the world, value diversity and learn from each other.
Position responsibilities:
• Strategically plan, lead, organize, and motivate agile project teams to achieve exceptional performance and deliver high-quality projects that provide significant business value to Airlines.
• Manage multiple concurrent projects effectively.
• Willingness to travel frequently within EMEA to engage with clients. You will closely collaborate with the Project Director and Client Solutions Owner/Product Owner.
Required qualifications:
• Bachelor degree or higher
• 5+ years of project management experience.
• Extensive experience with SCRUM/Agile methodologies.
• Possess a balanced business/technical background, with a strong technical foundation to provide credible leadership to executives as well as development teams. Ability to lead Business Consulting, Sales, and effectively collaborate with clients.
• Fluent in written and spoken English.
• Excellent communication skills, both oral and written, with the ability to interact with individuals at all levels, including management.
Additionally, we are looking for a person with:
• Strong interpersonal skills, including mentoring, coaching, collaboration, and team building.
• Exceptional analytical, planning, and organizational abilities, with the capacity to manage competing demands and prioritize effectively.
• An inspiring and positive approach to motivate and challenge teams and clients.
• Creative problem-solving skills, with the ability to focus on details while maintaining a holistic view of the project.
• Proven proactive approach to driving issue resolution and delivering results.
Preferred Qualifications
• PMP or similar certification
• Scrum Master Certification
• Certified SAFe Agilist
Employer is willing to sponsor applicants for employment visa status.
Join us if you want to:
• Get professional skills development with our virtual learning tools and platforms (Digital Campus, Degreed, EdX, Enterprise Mentoring, and Communities of Excellence & Practice)
• Broaden your experience in international projects, technical workshops and hackathons
• Enjoy additional days off for Christmas break (December 24th-January 1st)
• Participate in employee recognition program (Boeing PridePoints)
• Have Private Medical Insurance (Skandia)
Relocation:
