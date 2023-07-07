Senior Project Manager
H2GS AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H2GS AB i Stockholm
, Boden
eller i hela Sverige
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Senior Project Manager - Business Unit Hydrogen
As a Senior Project Manager, you will be a core member of H2GS Business Unit Hydrogen's team, focusing on business development projects aimed at scaling up our green hydrogen offering globally. You will oversee and ensure that project deliveries are performed on time at the right cost, and with the right quality. You will lead and coordinate workstream leaders, as well as subject matter experts within the project team and make sure that the project execution is conducted with excellence towards project objectives and deadlines. You will get a unique insight in the build-up of the green hydrogen economy as well as develop and share your knowledge within the global H2Green Steel organization.
Role and Responsibilities
• Leading projects and business opportunity assessments consisting of cross-functional and geographical project team members
• Conduct value chain and profit pool analysis, as well as quantitative and qualitative technology and market analysis
• Prepare and present business cases for entering new geographies, segments, and partnerships
• Ensure that the projects are performing according to time, cost and quality standards
• Report progress to steering committee, consisting of internal and external stakeholders
• Review and improve the project management process, including documenting learnings and develop recommendations for continuous improvement
Requirements and skills
• M.Sc. in chemical, industrial, or electrical engineering or equivalent
• Excellent communication skills in English as well as experience working in multi-cultural environments
• Multiple years' experience from top tier management consulting firm as a Senior/Principal/Lead Consultant
• Experience from working with financial statements and financial KPI's preferred
• Project Management experience in fast-moving demanding environments, preferably from process technology, mining, metallurgy and/or energy related industries
• We expect that you are well-structured, curious, fearless and with a strong passion to learn
• Comfortable interacting with senior management of large cap companies
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H2GS AB
(org.nr 559272-3000), http://www.h2greensteel.com Arbetsplats
H2 Green Steel Kontakt
Tess Bojler tess.bojler@h2greensteel.com Jobbnummer
7951006