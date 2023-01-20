Senior Project Manager
2023-01-20
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who we are?
At Volvo Cars Global Supply Chain we are enabling Volvo Cars end to end business, with the mission having a highest service, zero waste supply chain, through data-driven planning and intelligent network design.
The logistics function Parts Supply & Logistics within Procurment & Supply Chain organization, is responsible for making sure spare parts and accessories are available for customers world-wide to enable a hassle-free consumer experience. The responsibility covers the procurement, storage and distribution of spare parts and accessories to Volvo Cars customers globally and includes operational control of all Volvo-owned parts inventory, warehouse management and transportation, as well as the long-term development of the global logistics process.
The Project Management Office at PS&L drives the strategic development work making sure we further improve our logistics concepts and network as well as drives strategic projects to improve the overall supply chain performance. Just now we are looking for a super star who will managing logistics projects globally, strategically driving one of the focus areas and making sure we are constantly working towards sustainability targets following circular economy standards.
What's in it for you?
With us you will get the opportunity to partner with various stakeholders including Service Business, Engineering & Operations, Digital teams in Volvo Cars as well as different markets and regions. The team consist of 10 Project leaders/Managers, with diverse areas of responsibility. If you are looking forward to work in a global, collaborative, stimulating, challenging, efficient and friendly team, consider applying for this opportunity! Digitalization, sustainability, and battery logistics are becoming increasingly important and get full attention within the PS&L as well as in the company. Therefore, join us becoming our new Senior Project Manager and be a vital part in this puzzle!
What you'll do?
In short, you will lead various global, cross functional supply chain projects. Initiate, develop and implement logistics concepts and processes by driving certain strategic focus areas. Develop, educate, implement, and maintain new strategies, routines, methods, tools and IT-systems, depending on the project you will be responsible for. Throughout the work you will be representing PS&L in cross functional projects and Volvo Cars in external projects on different markets and regions.
An important part of this is to help us level up this role by impacting the business and thereby Volvo Cars on a broad scale. In collaboration with your business partners, you will through continuous enhancement of digital solutions and new ways of working identify areas of opportunity. You will work strategically and pave the way for new solutions in the organization. This role will also drive cross functional- & organizational and global initiatives and collaborations in order to level up the business support of Parts Supply & Logistics within Volvo Cars. We need to be creative, knowledgeable and fast to catch up all the changes that are on the Volvo Cars agenda, such as moving car sales online and following sustainability standars with zero waste guidelines. It will be challenging, but that is why it is also exciting!
You and your profile
Competence and experience are important, but personality is key! To succeed in the role, you need to have strong leadership and project management skills with a genuine interest in developing people, business and processes. You are positive, engaged and have a desire to motivate others, and act as a role model for our corporate values. For you, deadlines are actual deadlines, and you take pride in always deliver on time. Lastly you enjoy working in a global organization and with both external and internal customers and you have a good ability to build good relations.
Seniority and knowledge about different markets, experience working closer to the end customers is needed. The right person for this job probably has a technical university degree and a couple of years' experience leading teams and/or projects from a similar role in Supply Chain Management or Product Development. Since you will work in a global setting you need to be fluent in English, both written and spoken and have a willingness to travel. Also, you need to be used and have the ability to work with continues development in a fast-paced environment and feel comfortable with change management. Ersättning
