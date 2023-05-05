Senior Project Manager - Transmission Product Team
2023-05-05
As Senior Project Manager, you will have the opportunity to lead the development of new transmission solutions, for both conventional and electrified drivetrains. You will be part of the Transmission Product Team, a group of approximately 15 highly skilled and experienced individuals with a collective responsibility to lead the development of future products as well as maintaining existing products. Part of the team applies an agile framework way of working.
Your main responsibilities will be:
Manage projects with high technical complexity, including several function areas in more than one location.
Your assigned project(s) will include development of new technologies or implementation of new concepts, affecting both global technical platform and local applications.
As the primary engineering leader within the project, ensure a technical delivery including both HW and SW fulfilling the targets set out for the project.
Who are you? Are we a perfect match?
We are looking for a person with proven leadership skills with ability to inspire, drive, motivate and coach team members. You possess a flexible mindset with ability to lead change and take decisions, and ability to be clear and concise in communication. Most important of all is that you have a collaborative mindset and capabilities to interact with many different stakeholders
4 years or more of experience in project management roles
You are holding a Master degree in engineering.
You have a proven experience within powertrain development
You are well experienced in operating in a global environment.
You enjoy balancing between strategic plans and short-term activities. You are comfortable in taking difficult decisions and standing up for the values of our company.
Finding solutions and always try to improve both yourself and the team is a part of your DNA.
Genuine interest in understanding how our products are used and how we should develop the systems to meet the legal, customer and society demands
Strong collaboration skills are required
