Senior Project Manager - Stockholm (hybrid)
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-02
We are seeking a consultant specializing in communication and marketing to serve as a Commercial Project Manager for one of our banking clients in the Nordic region. This position will oversee a specific area of work focused on leading key initiatives related to communication and marketing that align with the CC Strategy.
As a Project Manager, you will collaborate with a group of product managers who specialize in the bank's commercial cards. Your main responsibility will involve recognizing, overseeing, and completing tasks to aid the company's overarching goals. This encompasses a wide range of initiatives, such as refining processes and upgrading products, encompassing projects in both Nordic and local areas.
Requirements
• Education in a related field
• Extensive experience in managing products or projects in the banking or finance sector
• Experience in leading projects and overseeing teams from different departments
Personal skills
• Strategic
• Solutions-driven
• Quality-oriented
• Communicative
Meriting
Having experience with commercial cards is an added advantage.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the assignment: 26-08-2024
Duration of the assignment: 1 year with the possibility of extension
Deadline: ASAP
Location: Stockholm/hybrid
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
