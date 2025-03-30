Senior Project Manager - PureBallast
2025-03-30
Do you want to make a difference in the world? We do! PureBallast - a system developed by Alfa Laval and Wallenius, prevents the spread of invasive organisms between the oceans. We have a market leading position since the launch in 2006, with a yearly turnover exceeding 100 MEUR and sell systems and services to ship owners and shipyards worldwide. The environmental legislation continues to develop creating further opportunities for our capital sales together with a continued strong service growth.
We are now looking for a Senior Project Manager who wants to help us make a difference in the world.
About the Job
As the Senior Project Manager in the Project Office at PureBallast, you will report to the Business Controller and be responsible for planning, driving, and delivering various projects related to the PureBallast Water system, including product development, updates, and industrialization.
You will oversee projects of varying complexities and work with different teams to achieve project goals. Your internal contacts will include R&D, Supply Chain, Customer Support, and Service teams, and you will need to guide these teams to meet your objectives. Additionally, you will be responsible for managing the project portfolio and our project methodology.
We are in the process of updating our strategy. As such, it is necessary to have a commercial interest to discuss future projects with the Management team, as well as Sales and Product Management, to effectively manage the implications for our project portfolio.
This position is based in Tumba, Sweden until Spring 2025, after which it will be based in Flemingsberg, Sweden.
What you know
*
You hold an engineering degree and have several years of proven experience in project management.
*
Proficiency in English is required. Knowledge of the Swedish language is considered an asset.
*
You have experience working in an international global environment, ideally including Asia.
*
Some travel will be required.
*
Experience in the maritime industry is desirable.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment, where you will have the possibility to impact the maritime environment. You will be part of a highly motivated team where we help each other to develop and create value.
The PureBallast product is marketed and sold by Alfa Laval, and you will act within the global Alfa Laval organization, with many international contacts, both internally and externally.
You will be employed by AlfaWall AB.
About Alfa Laval in Tumba
Alfa Laval, currently located in the southern part of Stockholm in Tumba, is set to relocate during Spring 2025 to Flemingsberg, Sweden's largest urban business development area. Alfa Laval is shaping a vibrant and dynamic workplace that aims to inspire both existing and future employees. Additionally, this new site will provide an exceptional experience for employees, customers, and visitors.
The focus at the new location will be on people, with modern offices and a digital workplace designed to enhance productivity and well-being. Furthermore, there will be a state-of-the-art high-
tech lab dedicated to developing and testing products related to high-speed separation and emerging technologies
For more information, please contact:
Per Ståhl, Business Controller,
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Linda Oxel, Akademikerföreningen,
Anders Jansson, Unionen,
We review applications on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to submit yours by April 18th, 2025, at the latest. Please be aware that the application process may close earlier if we identify suitable candidates, so don't delay in applying.
Please note that, in compliance with GDPR, we cannot accept applications submitted via email.
